Walrus Takes a Nap on Iceberg, Wakes Up Off Coast of Ireland

A walrus recently ended up on the shores of Ireland, leaving locals perplexed as to how the creature managed to reach them. The animal likely dozed off on an iceberg in the Arctic before floating over to Ireland, experts say.

Kevin Flannery, director of Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle, Co. Kerry, weighed in on the unique transplant. “I’d say what happened is he fell asleep on an iceberg and drifted off. Then he was gone too far, out into the mid-Atlantic or somewhere like that down off Greenland possibly,” Flannery told the Irish Independent. “That is usually what happens… they fall asleep on an iceberg and get carried off from the Arctic.” Footage of the walrus was shared on Facebook.

Alan Houlihan and his daughter, Muireann, were the first to spot the walrus as it breached out of the water along Glanleam Beach. “I thought it was a seal at first and then we saw the tusks. He kind of jumped up on the rocks. [The walsus] was massive…about the size of a bull or a cow, pretty similar in size, he’s big, big,” Houlihan explained. “He was right beside us, less than 50 meters away from us. [It] went off again for a while and he came back and went back to the rocks.”

The walrus is probably starving after such a long journey

Although very cute, Flannery specified that the animal is likely exhausted and starving after such a long journey. He advised people to leave it alone if they spot it. “Hopefully he’ll get a few scallops around Valentia. But at this point, he wants to rest. He’s come from the North Pole, possibly off Greenland,” Flannery noted. “He could also be island-hopping and went to Iceland and on to Shetland but that’s unlikely. I’d say he came in out of the Atlantic. It’s thousands of miles away. If he regains his strength hopefully he’ll make his way back up.”

