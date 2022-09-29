WATCH: $1 Million McLaren Gets Washed Away in Hurricane Ian Floodwater

A yellow McLaren worth $1 million was reportedly one of the many vehicles that washed away in Hurricane Ian’s floodwater on Wednesday (September 28th).

The DailyMail reports that the $1 million vehicle was washed from its Florida garage by the floodwater of Hurricane Ian. The owner, Ernie, shared a snapshot of the vehicle being on the road during the storm. “Car went thru the garage,” he wrote in the caption.

The car owner also posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories featuring the vehicle and Hurricane Ian’s devastation to his neighborhood. Prior to the storm, Ernie shared a picture of the vehicle, which he used to prepare. “My hurricane supply car,” he wrote.

The media outlet further reported that the damages caused by Hurricane Ian may cost upward of $260 billion. Clean-up efforts are currently stalled as areas hit by the storm are underwater.

President Biden Declares Hurricane Ian a ‘Major Disaster’

Meanwhile, President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly spoke on Thursday (September 29th). Political reports that the President declared Hurricane Ian a major disaster. This declaration notably opens up more aid for the state as well as individual assistance to residents of the nine counties impacted by the storm.

Along with the declaration, President Biden shared he will be sending FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to Florida on Friday (September 30th) to “check in” on the response and gauge following Hurricane Ian. “The President and Governor committed to continuing close coordination,” The White House officials shared in a readout of the call.

Meanwhile, Ian, which has been downgraded from Hurricane to Tropical Storm, was moving over the east coast of Florida at around 8 mph. Its maximum sustained winds are now at 65 mph, which is a significant decrease from the previous 150 mph winds.

Politico says that the tropical storm’s winds are expected to spread across northeastern Florida. It will also go towards the coast of Georgia as well as North and South Carolina through Friday. A hurricane watch remains in effect for those areas as well. The storm will currently expected to leave Florida as early as Thursday.

Meanwhile, Criswell revealed that there have been reports of fatalities in Lee County. The number of deaths is expected to go up. However, she did say she hasn’t heard of many fatalities in other parts of Florida. “But I think as soon s daylight comes and the first responders continue to get out there, we’re going to continue to get more information,” she added.

Criswell did describe Lee County as being basically “ground zero” for the impacts that were seen from Hurricane Ian. “And we know that we are going to have catastrophic impacts to that area.”