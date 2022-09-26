WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car

Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator.

Now, alligator sightings in Texas aren’t unusual in the least. Though Louisiana and Florida beat the Lone Star State in gator population, Texas is home to at least half a million of these ancient predators. That said, the officers still received quite a shock when they arrived at the scene.

The typical female alligator is a monstrous 8 feet from nose to tail tip, but this one was even bigger. At over 12 feet in length, this behemoth of the bayou marked one of the largest ever spotted in the area.

To make matters worse, the gator did not take kindly to being removed from her comfortable hiding place beneath a neighborhood truck. Risking her own safety in an effort to escape, the colossal alligator writhed and spun on the concrete, lashing her tail in every direction to fight off her would-be captors.

This 12-foot alligator was removed from underneath a car in Atascocita, TX. Bayou City Gator Savers assisted in the capture. The large female was taken to Gator Country, a rescue and educational facility. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/zBlmWHFX5p — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 26, 2022

Massive Texas Gator Safely Moved to Reptile Rescue Facility

Thankfully, Bayou City Gator Savers owner Timothy Deramus was on the scene and able to subdue the angry gator while avoiding injury to himself and the animal. “As soon as I get the rope on her, she’s gonna go flipping and flopping,” he explained to bystanders, wrestling the alligator toward a nearby lawn.

“I want to try and pull her in the grass as fast as I can because when she starts turning on the concrete, she’s gonna scar herself up pretty bad and bleed… Bleed all over the place. And we don’t want that.”

As Wrangler Tim explained, a gator’s teeth aren’t the only lethal weapon it possesses. A single swipe from an alligator’s tail can produce a more devastating blow than a professional baseball player swinging a bat at full force.

Despite the inherent danger, however, Wrangler Tim remains committed to his work with alligators. When locals spot a gator in the neighborhood, he ties them to trees in his yard to await safe transport to a wildlife sanctuary.

“[Neighbors have] seen probably about 300 alligators in my yard,” Tim Deramus told Fox26 with a smile. “Not all at one time.”

This time, the animal found a new home in Gator Country, an alligator and reptile rescue educational facility in Beaumont, Texas. “We provide a comfortable home and adequate care for the animals for the rest of their lives,” Gator Country’s official website reads. “We house over 450 American alligators, crocodiles, and many different reptiles we’ve acquired through rescues, donations, and other partnering organizations.”