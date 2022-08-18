WATCH: 5 Zoo Tourists Arrested After Breaking Into Boar Enclosure ‘Just for Fun’

Five young men were arrested in India on Friday night for entering a wild boar enclosure in the city zoo. The incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

The men—all between 19 and 21 years—entered the enclosure and began teasing the animals. Like many young people today, the teens instigated the efforts to increase their social media following amongst their peers.

Footage at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (also known as Vizag Zoo) shows the group jumping over the enclosure’s railing. One boar charges straight at one of the young men and knocks them over. That man scaled the wall in an attempt to get away.

According to The Hindu, the incident occurred on July 3, 2022. However, it first came to light on July 9 once police found the video. The teens had tagged the zoo to the video, making the search easy for the police.

5 youth arrested under Wildlife Protection Act for this #Instagram #reelsvideo where they are provoking wild boars at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in #Visakhapatnam, #AndhraPradesh. All aged between 19-21. They told cops they did it "just for fun." pic.twitter.com/oM8O0xJ4kq — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 30, 2022

The Arilova police then arrested the five accused under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The accused are all residents of Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam.

Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria held a press conference on Saturday about the incident. She said the youth teased and chased the wild boar for a few minutes before fleeing. Salaria also said they have contacted the agency through which zoo security is outsourced. She provided a few reasons where the zookeeper could’ve been during the incident, saying they could have been inside the night house or cutting feed when the young men arrived.

Two Young Men Same Age As Boar Enclose-Trespassers Charged With Killing Elk, Trout in Montana

Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators connected them to numerous poaching incidents near Great Falls, Montana. The incidents include the poaching of a trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing at a hatchery in the area, according to the Great Falls Tribune.

On August 3, 2021, game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks (FWP) located several trout in a Great Falls-region hatchery that had been stabbed or killed with some sort of spear.

FWP game warden Andrew Burton spoke with the outlet and talked about the damage caused by the incident. He said the dead fish were important in the hatchery’s breeding operation. He said some of the killed fish had weighed over eight pounds and lived up to six years in age. The two culprits scaled a ten-foot chain link fence to gain entry into the feeding pond during the night.

However, the two young men didn’t stop there. Less than a month after the fish-murdering incident, FWP started receiving calls about a string of elk-poaching incidents on private ranches near Butte, Montana. Then, investigators discovered two separate cases involving poaching elk. In both incidents, the elk heads with antlers were removed from the body and transported from the scene. The criminals then left the elk body to waste and rot in the field.