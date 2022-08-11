WATCH: 9-Year-Old Girl Gets Launched by Bison in Terrifying Footage

While visiting Yellowstone National Park, a nine-year-old girl got launched by a wild bison. Authorities say the young girl was injured in the incident.

The video depicts two tourists running away from the charging bison. Then, a young girl enters the frame as she scampers away. Unfortunately, the bison caught her before she could get away. It flips the young girl in the air and she lands on the ground awkwardly.

CNN reports that the girl “was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park’s Old Faithful Geyser area.”

Apparently, the group gathered stayed five to ten feet away from the bison. However, after twenty minutes, the bison charged the group and flipped the young girl. Reportedly, the young girl was visiting from Odessa, Florida.

Parks officials said her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment. However, thankfully, she was released from the Old Faithful Clinic after being treated.

According to an August 2018 estimate, Yellowstone National Park houses over 4,500 bison. Parks officials warn visitors to stay at least 75 feet away from all large animals.

A male bull bison weighs up to 2,000 pounds. The animal’s top speed can reach over thirty miles per hour.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Snaps Pic of Huge Bison

Karen Grassle, of Little House on the Prairie fame, has been quite active recently! The beloved actress shared a collection of pictures on her Instagram account. The pictures show her and a friend visiting Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA.

Grassle writes: “I wanted to share some of my pics of my Danish friend and I being tourists in Golden Gate Park from a little while back. Check out the Bison, something you don’t see everyday. What a fantastic thing a great city park is! People of all sorts enjoying the air and the green and each other. We had a great day! #latergram.”

In her caption, she explains that the pictures are from a recent excursion that she and friend took. She comments on the beauty of a great city park. Then, she included the hashtag ‘#latergram,’ indicating that she had taken the photos at an earlier juncture and is just now uploading them to Instagram.

The first picture depicts Grassle and her friend posing in front of a lush background of trees and an open meadow, reminiscent of the golden prairies on her famed TV show. The second photo is another picture of the pair of friends. However, this time, it’s a selfie with more lush greenery in the background.

The third photo shows three majestic bison grazing and relaxing in their fenced-in field. One bison wanders in the distance while the other two are sprawled on the ground and basking in the sunlight. These bison are the descendants of ones that used to roam the frontier prairies depicted in Little House on the Prairie.

The fourth picture depicts a large twisted swath of bramble and branches. It’s a standout, beautiful image that captures the natural beauty of the Californian landscape. This fourth image concludes Grassle’s Instagram post.