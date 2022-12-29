WATCH: Absolutely Massive Tuna Reeled In by New Hampshire Captain

For Michelle Bancewicz Cicale, a resident of the seaside town of Seabrook, New Hampshire, fishing isn’t a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. What began as a childhood fascination became a career when she reached adulthood and became a commercial fisherman and private charter guide. In 2015, she shifted focus almost solely to tuna and, four years later, finally bought her own boat, The FV No Limits (FV stands for Fishing Vessel).

Since then, she’s been reeling in bigger and bigger catches, becoming a favorite among her fellow fishermen despite being one of the only female tuna captains in the area. She’s also gone viral online more than once for her astonishing accomplishments. Among her most recent impressive exploits? Reeling in an 800-pound tuna, the FV No Limits shuddered under the weight of the massive fish.

To make the catch even more memorable, her fellow fisherman were watching the feat from a boat nearby, cheering Cicale on when she finally hauled the gargantuan fish onto the deck.

Guess the weight of this catch! 🎣 pic.twitter.com/bqhCANgboo — Lydia Raley (@Lydia_fishing) December 28, 2022

According to Cicale, she knew the tuna was big, but she had no idea just how big until it broke the surface. “When the rod bends, you don’t know the size of it until you get it in view,” she told Channel 7. “It was when I was lifting it out of the water and my friend was like, ‘Holy crap!'”

Female Tuna Fisherman Determined to Keep Up With the Men

There is, of course, a healthy amount of competition between New England tuna fishermen. And Cicale feels an extra layer of pressure as most of her competitors are male. In catching the mammoth tuna, she said she was “just trying to keep up with them and show them I could do the same thing.”

That said, it’s all in good fun. Michelle Cicale has nothing but positive feelings for her male counterparts, and they for her. “I am very thankful for each and every one of them,” Cicale explained. “They have all been super respectful and supportive of me being one of the only female captains in the area. It’s not always easy to find and female crew who loves to fish as much as I do. I am always looking for the right female crew member.”

It took about an hour, but Cicale eventually hoisted the colossal bluefin onto her boat without an ounce of help from anyone else. However, this isn’t always the case for the female fisherman. Shortly before reeling in the 800-pounder, she caught another towering tuna, this time with the help of her first mate, Lea Pinaud.

Incredibly, this fish put up an even bigger fight, forcing the women to work tirelessly for four hours before finally giving up the fight and allowing itself to be pulled aboard. Though western Atlantic bluefin tuna can reach up to 13 feet in length and 2,000 pounds in weight, the average bluefin is between 400 and 600 pounds, making Michelle Cicale a formidable fisherman.