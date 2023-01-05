WATCH: Actress Attacked by Furious Seal at Crowded Beach

Few members of the animal kingdom appear less intimidating than a fur seal. With their soft, blubber-filled bodies, adorable smiling faces, and lack of legs, fur seals couldn’t look more cuddly if they tried. As always, however, it’s important to remember that seals are wild animals just like any other, and thus more than capable of attack if provoked or threatened.

In fact, despite their huggable appearance, seals are fierce carnivorous predators. That said, like virtually every other carnivore on Earth, seals don’t attack or hunt humans for fun or food. On the contrary, Cape fur seals (those native to South Africa) have been known to swim alongside scuba divers.

When underwater, seals are inquisitive and friendly toward humans, not aggressive in the least. On land, however, seals are at a disadvantage to many other animals (including humans) and are far less at ease. When humans come near them, even unintentionally, they can panic and attack.

Unfortunately, this appears to be what happened on Clifton Beach in Capetown, South Africa, yesterday. A young boy and Raised by Wolves actress Loulou Taylor were attacked by a raging Cape fur seal while playing in the ocean with dozens of other beachgoers.

Not a Namibian seal attacking a kid and an American actress #LoulouTaylor at #Clifton 4th Beach, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/YcPCZlc6RX — Nhlakanipho (@MongeziMcobothi) January 5, 2023

Neither the boy nor the actress did anything to provoke the seal attack, other than simply being in its vicinity. But the seal was apparently frightened by the masses of people surrounding it on the beach and, unfortunately, the closest target was an innocent young boy splashing in the tide.

Spotting the young boy nearby, the seal darted his way, attempting to sink its teeth into the boy’s legs as he frantically tried to escape. Adults rushed to the water as the boy shrieked in terror, pulling the seal away from him and carrying the boy to safety.

The seal, however, was already incensed and, rather than calming down, launched another attack. This time, it swam a little further out to sea where Loulou Taylor was relaxing among the waves. The actress suffered six seal bites before being pulled to shore by her fellow swimmers.

“Status update!” Taylor wrote in a subsequent Instagram story, showing off her mangled fingers. “I’m on the mend. Recent surge in seal attacks is linked to an algae bloom that releases a neurotoxin which triggers aggressive behavior. What might cause the algae blooms? More than likely global warming/water pollution.”

Obviously, the viral video paints a pretty bad picture of the South African seal. According to the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre’s Dune Spence-Ross, however, the video is cropped to exclude the crowd’s provocation of the seal.

“Any predator that is surrounded and harassed like the seal was would have reacted the same way,” he told News24. “But of course, the video doesn’t show the part where the seal is stressed by the crowd surrounding it.”

“Yesterday, the beachgoers were lucky,” Spence-Ross continued. “It was only a yearling approximately 12 months old, weighing no more than 10kg by the looks of it. If that was a fully grown seal, the headlines would have been very different.”