WATCH: Alabama Resident Completely Loses It After Lightning Strikes Near Her Home

Alabama is one of the stormiest states in the country, so residents have grown used to the weather. But no matter how many storms someone lives through, they can never be prepared to have a flash of a lightning strike right in front of their eyes.

One resident living in central AL proved that when she was surprised by a flash as she was gathering packages from her porch. Her doorbell camera caught the entire event, and it’s gone viral thanks to her horror film-worthy reaction.

Doorbell footage in central Alabama captured one young resident getting the scare of her life when lightning struck outside her home 😅 pic.twitter.com/YFPRHUCk6e — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 8, 2023

Now This posted the video on Twitter today (Jan. 7). It shows a hazy day after a storm had just passed, but the weather was otherwise pleasant.

As the young woman goes to grab her packages, she slips on water left behind from an earlier shower. Then she unassumingly picks up boxes and begins placing them in her home. When she walks out for the final package, a bolt of lightning catches her by surprise, and she lets out a blood-curdling scream and then spins in a circle.

The fright doesn’t stop her from saving her delivery though. After the scream, she dashes for the box and flies into her home yelling, “run!”

The United States Was Hit with a Staggering Number of Lightning Strikes in 2022

Fortunately, the woman was completely safe, and if she hadn’t been, she would have broken some insane odd. Less than one in a million people will be struck by lightning in their lives, so to say it’s a rare event is an understatement.

But last year, those odds may have been a little different because lightning bolts touched the ground in truly high numbers. The U.S. alone counted 200 million lightning events, according to a report.

Texas ranked as the most active state in 2022 with 27.7 million strikes. Surprisingly, that was a major drop from 2021 when scientists recorded 41 million strikes. So despite most of the country seeing more lightning, the Lone Star State actually had fewer storms.

Midwestern states also had lower-than-average lightning strikes in 2022 due to uncommon drought conditions.

The states that ranked in the number two and three spots, however, saw an increase in activity. Florida came in second place with 18.7 million and Louisiana came in third with 11.6. Oklahoma was right behind LA with 11.4.

“Thunderstorms are life-threatening,” said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist and lightning expert at Vaisala Xweather. “Lightning can start wildfires, cause power outages, and damage infrastructure. Monitoring lightning in real-time and analyzing long-term trends is essential for protecting life and property and understanding changes to our climate,”