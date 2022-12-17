WATCH: Alaska Bush Pilot Shows Off Major Yeti Cooler Haul After Shipping Container Spill

A bush pilot in Seward, Alaska has found an impressive 19 Yeti coolers, but he’s not stopping there- he wants more. 38-year-old Duke Marolf found an impressive stash of popular coolers. He says he’s still on the hunt for me, too. Footage of his loot has been shared on Twitter.

When a pilot heard Yeti coolers were washing up on the Alaskan shore after a freighter ship lost containers during a storm, he went in search of them. He ended up finding nearly a dozen of the pricey coolers. pic.twitter.com/uC31BC9DzK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 16, 2022

Since a freight ship accidentally dropped cargo containers into the Pacific Ocean last year, many luxury-branded coolers have been washing up on shorelines. Some of these items cost over $700, so people are now scrambling to find them. Using ocean current data, scientists have determined that the 1,600 Yeti coolers lost at sea will continue to float for the next 30 years.

Curtis Ebbesmeyer, an oceanographer commented to The Wall Street Journal that as long as the Yeti coolers remain in the water, they’ll continue moving seven miles a day due to the drift speed of the ocean. However, it’s not just high-end coolers that are washing ashore. The spill also released toys, urinal mats, refrigerators, and other goods that are now polluting beaches along the northwestern region of the US and Canada.

More than just Yeti Coolers are washing ashore

According to Ebbesmeyer, the Yeti coolers were being transported on the Zim Kingston ship en route to South Korea. Unfortunately, bad weather caused around 100 cargo containers to fall into the Pacific Ocean on October 21st. The coolers are now making their way toward land. With the promise of expensive coolers, many beachcombers, like Duke Marolf are now visiting beaches more often. “The Yetis are still out there,’ Ebbesmeyer explained. “The coolers will keep circling the world. You’ll be getting reports of people finding Yetis for the next 30 years.”

The Yeti coolers may be a great find. However, the other items are considerably more difficult to remove from the ocean and land. Among the littering shorelines of garbage that is teeming with wildlife are inflatable toys, floor mats, baby oil, and rubber boots.

The Zim Kingston, owned by Danaos Shipping Company based in Greece, caught fire from containers carrying combustible chemicals during a storm. The large ship turned onto its side before the fire started, freeing 109 containers into the Pacific Ocean. Canadian authorities have advised the crew of the ship, including the captain, to abandon it via radio communications. The strong low-pressure system at times reached hurricane force, with waves up to 30 feet high. This caused the containers on the ship to be lost in the rough seas.

A 24-hour pressure drop of 24 millibars or more is what classifies a storm as a bomb cyclone. This is caused by bombogenesis. From 2008 to 2016, an average of 568 containers were lost per year worldwide. Currently, supply chain issues are ongoing and have caused shortages of various goods. Shipyards being backed up and the lack of truck drivers further complicate the matter.