Watch: Alaska Woman Wakes Up to Find Massive Bear Prints Surrounding Home

An Alaskan woman found something incredibly cool but very creepy outside of her home recently when she stepped outside into the snow one morning. Sure, waking up in Alaska this time of year means you will be staring at some stark white snow. However, not many people expect to see a set of large bear paw prints in the snow surrounding their homes. The Alaskan woman caught the creepy sight on video shortly after she discovered the prints, posting the video on TikTok.

Grab The Bear Spray!

The creepy – but captivating – video shows the woman as she follows the tracks in the snow outside of her home during the early morning hours. We do wonder, however, how many people would be brave enough to do this – especially since it is still fairly dark outside. Bolting back indoors after discovering the first few footprints seems like a very viable reaction.

According to the audio over the video, as we see the massive Kodiak bear tracks, this Alaskan woman spotted the massive paw prints while stepping outside to start her car for work.

“So, woke up this morning, go outside you know, to start the car,” the woman says in the video as we see the pawprints in the snow.

“And then I notice that there are bear prints,” she continues. “So I follow them, and they go right up to our garage.”

As the video continues, we see that the pawprints go right up against the TikTokers house. This is one brave woman, no doubt. She follows the massive bear’s footprints for a while to see where they went as they circle her home.

It’s hard not to get a little scared watching the clip. Could this massive Kodiak be lurking in the darkness? Hopefully, she brought more than her cell phone out with her for protection in case the wild animal emerges from the treeline!

TikTokers Respond To The Terrifying Clip

One TikTok user takes this opportunity to joke about the cold weather and the advice pet owners are getting regularly while we battle these freezing conditions. “If you’re cold, they’re cold,” the TikToker quips.

“Bring them inside,” the comment continues adding hilariously that these animals love giving “bear hugs and cuddles.”

Another TikTok commenter likely doesn’t see the creepiness of the situation when watching the video from a distance. To this user, these bear prints are “freaking cute paw prints.”

“That’s a really [good-sized] bear,” another comment reads while another points out the obvious noting that this would be “cool, but so scary.”