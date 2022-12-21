WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast

Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th).

In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”

Serrano also said this is the first time he has seen an alligator swimming in the ocean. “I’ve lived along the treasure coast and palm beaches for 18 years,” Serrano explained. “And [I] have never seen an alligator break the inlet. A once in a lifetime experience I’ll be sure to remember.”

Where Are Alligator Habitats?

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators have habited Florida’s marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for numerous centuries. They are also found in all counties. There are around 1.3 million of the large reptiles living in Florida.

In October 2022, PEOPLE reported that more than 10-foot alligator was discovered on Delray Beach in Florida. The National Ocean Service told the media outlet that the large reptiles typically aren’t found in the ocean. “There are many things you may encounter when swimming in the ocean. Alligators probably aren’t one of them. While alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals,” the organization stated. “Living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds.”

Speaking about the large alligator, witness T.J. Tamaccio, shared, “It was crazy. I just rolled up to the beach doing my routine, and I saw the commotion. I thought it would be a little shark or something.”

Tamaccio then said he was trying to figure out where the alligator came from. “It must have been far out there but probably came from Boynton Inlet and got lost, had to get to land and beach itself.”

PEOPLE further reported that in 2021, nearly 9,500 nuisance alligators, which are described as being at least 4 feet in length and pose as a threat to people, pets, and property, were killed Florida.