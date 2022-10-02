WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop.

Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.

“Well, there goes my drone! Damn Alligator actually just ATE it!” Rosetto captioned.

As The Daily Mail shared, Rosetto had just purchased the drone to use for real estate listings. And that day, he took it to the lake to photograph his girlfriend’s boat. As he was flying over the water, “the alligator showed serious interest in it coming directly towards it and then following it.”

So he decided to stop and get some “good up-close video and pictures” of the creature. But it had other plans.

“Never thought it would actually launch itself that high out of the water and grab the drone,” he said. “I’ve lived in Florida for almost 30 years and come across alligators frequently but have never seen anything like that.”

Rosetto wasn’t thrilled to lose the costly contraption. But his family thought the sacrifice was worth the laugh.

“They thought it was hilarious,” he added. “My 11-year-old son thought it was the funniest thing ever.”

Alligators Can Jump Six Feet into the Sky

Alligators actually hunt airborne often. From a resting position, they can leap up to six feet high, according to Wild Florida. And they use the trick to gain many advantages.

“An alligator’s jump isn’t just limited to jumping out of the water,” the organization wrote. “They’ve been known to jump so they can get up to a tree branch faster and then climb to their prey.”

“When hunting large animals, alligators usually have a bit of a disadvantage, being as they are so low to the ground,” it continued. “To make sure they have a chance of pulling a big animal like a deer down, the gator will jump aiming for the prey’s neck in hopes of the animal losing its balance and falling.”

And apparently, the giant reptiles are naturally drawn to drones, which resemble birds flying over water. In 2021, another man made headlines after he lost a brand new drone to an alligator in the Everglades.