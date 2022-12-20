WATCH: Alligator Spotted Swimming in Florida Ocean in ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Footage

In an extremely rare moment, a couple captured an alligator swimming off the coast of Florida. Surprisingly, the alligator was spotted swimming in a location where the creatures aren’t usually found.

Nick Serrano, who runs the account ‘altitudefp’ on Instagram, said he was getting footage of the blacktip shark migration when he spotted the creature. According to Serrano, he believes the gator may have been up to 10 feet long.

In his aerial footage, viewers can see the massive, lone gator swimming past the water’s inlet— a rare sight for the seasoned photographers. Check out the unreal moment below.

“Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” they began in their caption.

As the couple describes, they went to their local beach off of Florida’s Palm Coast to record footage of the blacktip migration. During this time of year, Florida’s east coast receives a massive influx of sharks from the North.

Most of these migratory sharks are blacktip and spinner sharks. However, other large sharks such as hammerheads and bull sharks follow this annual migratory pattern.

“Earlier today, my gf and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf,” they described.

They added, “I’ve lived along the treasure coast and palm beaches for 18 years and have never seen an alligator break the inlet. I’ve heard stories of possible sightings in the past but none have been captured on video to my knowledge. A once-in-a-lifetime experience I’ll be sure to remember.”

Users stunned to see alligator swimming in Florida inlet

After they posted the clip, they were inundated with comments of amazement and bewilderment. “Incredible shot! I’ve lived on the Treasure Cost for 24 years and only ever thought you’d see these beasts cruising Australia … great shot,” wrote one user. Someone else added: “This is so incredible! such a great experience for you two!”

While highly unusual, alligators are rarely spotted swimming in salt water. Several months ago, someone saw a 12-foot alligator on the surf of Delray Beach.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, these animals can ride the surf and can endure salt water for a short period. However, they don’t prefer salt water. Most of the time, they’re found in freshwater lakes, rivers, and wetlands.

While the couple could capture the creature safely with a drone, a man recently became the victim of an alligator. According to reports, the alligator bit him as he was rinsing his hand in a nearby pond.

Officials said the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. on Thursday in Sanibel, Florida. The man was able to free himself and called 911 as bystanders helped him apply a tourniquet.