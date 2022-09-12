WATCH: Alligator’s Reaction To Being Cleaned Goes Viral

This albino alligator named Coconut loves bath time.

In this viral TikTok, this albino alligator looked absolutely thrilled to be scrubbed down by her caretaker. The adorable footage was shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo) of Fountain Valley, California.

In the cute video, Coconut’s caretaker scrubs Coconut with a toothbrush. Then, the cute alligator closes its eyes and seems to smile with the scrubbing.

“She likes it!” the woman in the video says. Watch the video below to see how much Coconut enjoys her bath time.

“Scrubbing coconut content will never gets old! And I think she hopes it will never stop,” the caption jokes.

They’re certainly right about scrubbing content never getting old, since the video has been viewed over thirty million times on TikTok.

“She’s loving that she has her own personal spa treatment,” one user wrote in the comments section. “The very epitome of being pampered! Look at those darling eyes, the happy grin!

“Yes, right there, now to the left a little more!'” another added.

“I’ve never seen an alligator smile before! This is so very sweet!” another commenter chimed in.

“What a beautiful lil albino! The eyes just melt my heart,” one user wrote.

Next, a final user asked what was in Coconut’s mouth during her bath. Her caretaker responded, explaining it was “just a tiny piece of chicken!”

Coconut enjoyed not only a soothing bath but also a nice chicken dinner.

Alligator Strapped to Back of SUV on Florida Interstate

In this viral photo on Twitter, a Floridian drives down the highway with a huge dead alligator strapped to the back of their Chevy SUV. Another driver snapped the picture over Labor Day Weekend while driving south of Melbourne, Florida.

The massive creature was knotted up from its shuttered snout all the way to its tail and did not appear to be alive, Click Orlando first reported on the strange incident on Tuesday, stating that the huge creature didn’t appear to be alive. Its snout was tied shut and a few cables corralled its body inside the small trailer the Chevy SUV towed. The gator’s body takes up the entire length of the vehicle and then some. The hunters folded the gator’s tail back toward the car to make more room.

Karen Kress drove behind the vehicle and snapped a photo of the incredible sight.

However, there seems to be a simple explanation for the picture: gator hunting season.

Floridians are right in the middle of alligator hunting season. Many believe that the gator had been killed and was being transported home by the hunter.

From August 15 to November 1, people with valid permits from Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission can hunt the reptiles.

More than 15,000 people apply for a small amount of permits each year. The commission offers only 7,000 permits each year, according to Space Coast Daily. Moreover, the Sunshine State contains an estimated 1.3 million alligators.

The crazy photo can be viewed below.