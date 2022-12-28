WATCH: Amazing Video Shows Atlantic Ghost Crab’s ‘Windshield Wipers’ To Keep Sand Out of Eyes

This particular species of crab basically has its own windshield-wiping mechanism to clear the sand from its eyes. The video below serves as a reminder of the incredibly intricate designs of even the smallest animals.

In this incredible video posted to Twitter, an Atlantic ghost crab uses its “special appendages” to remove sand from its eyes.

“The Atlantic ghost crab has evolved to include special appendages to keep its eyes free of sand,” the Twitter page ‘Fascinating’ writes in its post.

In the video, we see one of the Atlantic ghost crabs sitting on someone’s leg, seemingly without a car in the world. The crab is speckled with sand. After a moment of the crab sitting there, we see two small appendages emerge from the midsection of its body. The crab lowers its eyes from its normal vertical stance to a horizontal formation. Then, the extra appendages swoop up to swipe its eyes. After one quick swipe of both eyes, the extra appendages retract. The crab then knocks off extra sand by rubbing the appendages together. Then, they easily fold back into its body, and the video ends.

The Atlantic ghost crab has evolved to include special appendages to keep its eyes free of sand.pic.twitter.com/KjljaaIJrI — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 27, 2022

Plenty of Twitter users commented about the unique feature of these tiny creatures.

People React to Atlantic Ghost Crab’s Built-In ‘Windshield Wipers’

Some people commented that they wish humans possessed similar appendages. “I wish I had stuff to get sand and stuff out of my eyes when I’m in the sand,” one person wrote.

“I could use that to keep the sand from getting between my toes,” another joked.

One person started a poll, asking: “Do you think windshield wipers were invented before or after this was discovered?”

However, many replies in the comment section became battles over evolution, as some users took issue with the wording “evolved.”

“No, it didn’t evolve. It was created perfectly,” one person wrote. “If I’m wrong, please feel free to post sources and evidence about from what it evolved from.”

Another person replied, saying it was a waste of time to hold the debate on Twitter. “I can’t believe you tweeted all that you did on a crab video. A CRAB VIDEO,” they wrote.

Other people posted gifs of windshield wipers, and some made SpongeBob references.

According to the Chesapeake Bay Program, Atlantic ghost crabs are also referred to as sand crabs. The creatures possess a square-shaped shell that is also semi-translucent. The largest shells measure around three inches. Common predators of these animals include raccoons, seagulls, and other birds.

The crabs are omnivores, as they eat a wide range of food. They primarily eat insects, clams, and other crabs. However, they also eat eggs and hatchlings of sea turtles. Furthermore, they’re known to eat vegetation and seaweed.