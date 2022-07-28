WATCH: Angler Lands Bizarre Looking Fish With Human Teeth

One Lithuanian couple vacationing in Mexico reeled in a bizarre-looking fish and shared the photos to Facebook.

In the Talk Baja Facebook group, one user posted two videos and a photo of an odd fish he caught in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the video, the fisherman holds out the fish as it dangles on the line and asks “who knows what kind of fish is here?”

Some Facebook users came to the creature’s defense in the comments. “Are you planning on eating that pufferfish?” one concerned user wrote. “If not why not let it go back to its life instead of torturing it.”

Another person wrote, “You owe it to your catch to put them out of their misery as quickly as possible. Not sure of what your point was to share this video.”

Finally, a third user commented “Let’s keep them in the water. Put ’em back faster. This is not cool, it’s suffocating.”

However, one knowledgable commenter on the Facebook video easily identified the fish: a bullseye pufferfish. Additionally, this user said they didn’t find anything wrong with the fisherman’s handling.

“They aren’t as toxic as other puffers, especially those in tropical waters,” the commenter said. “Bullseye puffers are eaten all over the world, and Mexico exports hundreds of tons every year to Asia.”

Strange Fish Identified as Bullseye Pufferfish

The commenter is correct, here. In fact, bullseye puffers are found in the Eastern Pacific from Baja California to Peru, and the Galápagos Islands. They contain distinct markings and odd-looking front teeth. Their flesh is poisonous and shouldn’t be consumed.

The commenter continued. “They are an extremely sustainable species, adaptable to aquaculture, and even less toxic when raised in controlled environments. So now you know. Basically, even though bullseye puffers are not very toxic, clean them by avoiding the entrails by cutting from behind the head to the anal vent, staying out of the belly cavity.”

Some commenters took offense to the angler’s handling of the fish. However, the knowledgable commenter saw no problem with this angler’s actions.

“As far as the video goes, they are tough as nails. It got hooked, whether targeted or not, but I see no handling of the fish that would harm it any more than the hook.”

Another Facebook user warned the couple not to eat the fish. They wrote, “That fish, if you dont know how to cut it open, it will poison the whole fish. If you dont know the fish, don’t eat it. You can die, not a joke.”

The couple didn’t indicate that they weighed the fish. However, they did claim to have released the fish after completing the videos.

The all-tackle world record for bullseye puffers stands at 2 pounds, 8 ounces. That fish was caught at Puerto Penasco, Mexico, in 2021.