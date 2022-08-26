WATCH: Angler’s Impressive Catch Gets Revenge With Brutal Shot Below the Belt

Should we all be wearing cups to go fishing? One angler found out the hard way that fish do indeed hold grudges and claim revenge. If you’re planning on reeling in something on the bigger side, just make sure you keep your head and hips on a swivel. You never know when a fish is going to decide to hit back, and I’m not talking about the kinda hit you get on the end of your fishing line.

There really isn’t a lot you can say about this without having seen it first. We have a proud dad trying to show his sons a thing or two about fishing. They ended up bringing in quite a catch. It all went south when the dad decided to pick up the fish and handle it.

Fish Gets Revenge on Angler

Watch the video below and see for yourself. If you close your eyes, it kinda sounds like a baseball popping into a glove. Remember, happy thoughts.

He may have thought he could pick this fish up and do whatever he wanted. But the aquatic animal had other ideas. In all honesty, of course, this hooked creature was just fighting for its life.

What makes this whole story so great is the fact that the dad went in there with the purpose of making a memory, and he did that! There is no doubt that his two boys, wife, and anyone else who happened to be a bystander to all of this will remember it forever.

Even when things don’t go the way you expect them to, you can still get to the same end result.

Massive Chinook Caught in Wisconsin

While that angler fell to the revenge of the fish, it hasn’t been all bad news for fishermen. Earlier this month, one man was able to pull in the biggest salmon that has been caught in Wisconsin in the last 30 some odd years. 44 inches long, 40.4 pounds, and a large 28.5-inch girth. The chinook was quite the fish.

“At first I didn’t feel anything. It was just heavy, and I told Bill and Carter that it must be weeds,” Sollars said. “But then it took off on a long run.” The post lit up Facebook and made the rounds. When you consider the fact that his fish was the same size as a well-fed toddler – it makes it hard to not be impressed.

So, does this have you itching to get a line in the water or what, Outsiders? If you’re just going after the usual fare, have fun. But, if you’re hooking those monsters, just make sure you don’t let them anywhere that they can do any kinda damage.