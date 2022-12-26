WATCH: Anglers Make Shocking Catch After Following Small Creek to Storm Drain

For most anglers, their most memorable catches are likely to come from picturesque lakes or rivers. However, for one fisherman, they reeled in one heck of a fish in a less-than-ideal spot. Instead of a large freshwater lake or pristine mountain stream, they reeled in the fish near a storm drain.

While fishing near a storm drain is bizarre, it seemed to pay off for the angler. While there, the angler was able to locate dozens of king salmon grouped together near the storm drain’s outlet.

Youtuber makes a rare discovery in bizarre location

As seen in a Youtube video from the account known as Ty PigPatrol shows, the angler was doing some fishing in Wisconsin with his friend when they followed a small creek. After doing some investigating, they are led to the storm drain. Once there, they find the salmon trying to navigate their way up the storm drain’s pipe.

Immediately, the angler sprung into action. First, he tossed a tiny spinner into the shallow waters near the drain. Then, after a few minutes, one fish chomps down on his spinner. Then, a rather difficult battle ensues as the angler attempts to reel in the salmon. Check out the insane video below to see the wild event unfold for the angler.

Angler gets creative when scoping out a new fishing spot

It’s a fantastic event considering the angler’s location. However, we were left scratching our heads as to why the fish species would congregate in this small, manufactured area off a larger body of water.

It’s also odd that many of these fish were trying to find their way down the tube. But, regardless of what their goal was, the fish seemed to be drawn to this area in a mysterious manner. In the end, the lesson here for any angler is to remember never to overlook a body of water, no matter its location. You may never know what’s swimming underneath the water.

The angler seems to have a real knack for discovering gold mines of fishing locations— probably better than most youtube anglers we’ve seen.