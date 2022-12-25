WATCH: Angry Montana Elk Pops Motorists Tire After Getting Too Close

You might think that from the safety of a locked car, there isn’t much a wild animal can do to you. But this elk is here to prove otherwise.

While driving through Montana, a pair of passengers came across a gorgeous bull standing in the middle of the road.

At first, the driver carried on exactly as he should. He slowly approached, giving the bull plenty of time to scoot a few steps to the left and even offered a “Watch out, buddy.”

Then the idiocy took over, and the man asked him, “Wanna fight?”

He rolled down his window and stopped right next to the elk, who continued to step back to the side of the road.

“You wanna go, bud?” the driver repeated.

The elk paused for just a moment before ramming his massive rack into the front tire, letting out that no-mistaking pssss of a flat tire.

It’s the exasperated sigh from the passenger that makes this video so much better. Clearly fed up with their partner’s shenanigans, all they can do is sigh – because there’s definitely no way they can change the tire until the elk decides to move on.

Elk – 1, Cocky motorist – 0

Elk Launches Tourist That Came Too Close in Yellowstone National Park

Of course, the cocky driver is just one of many folks that have underestimated the ability of an elk. For some reason, people see these creatures and instantly think they’ve become invincible, or worse, an animal expert.

In Yellowstone National Park, a female tourist learned to keep her distance from wildlife the hard way when an elk rammed into her and sent her flying. What was she doing? You already know – she was taking a photo.

Fellow visitors from another vehicle warned her not to get so close to the animal and to remain at least 25 yards away, but it was too late. The cow charged forward.

At the very least, the woman admitted that what she did was a huge mistake.

“That won’t happen again. I can guarantee it,” the well-meaning man said.

We can all hope so.