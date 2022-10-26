WATCH: Angry Pet Python Goes After Owner, Tries to Strangle Her

When it comes to pet ownership, dogs and cats are the most popular choices by far. Fish and birds come in (very) distant third and fourth place. After that, you arrive in “specialty,” or exotic, pet territory. These include pythons and other snakes, iguanas, rabbits, poultry, hamsters, guinea pigs, etc.

With specialty pets comes an entirely new set of responsibilities. Not only do you have to provide these pets with food, water, and a clean home, but you also have to understand their specific needs and have a plan for how you will meet them.

Let’s say you adopt a ball python, among the most popular pet snakes. They’re known for their docile temperaments and are relatively easy to care for. No, they’ll never develop a love for you like that of a dog or cat but they make an exciting, fascinating pet.

Well, that means finding an exotic pet vet, a plan for snake supplies and food, a 30-gallon terrarium at minimum, and installing heat lamps to maintain ideal temperatures.

Additionally, you have to understand and accept that snakes are not domesticated. And if your python is afraid, annoyed, or hungry, it could bite. This is the very lesson one proud python owner learned when her massive snake apparently mistook her hand for food.

Luckily for the Snake Owner, Pythons Have Non-Lethal Bites

In the unsettling video, the owner approached the terrarium and removed the lid, greeting her snake as normal. As she reached out her hand to touch the python, however, it clamped down, sinking its razor-sharp teeth into her skin. The snake then began wrapping itself around her arm, treating its owner as its prey.

Thankfully, someone was there to help, preventing the python from wrapping itself around her neck. Though clearly distressed, the snake owner remained surprisingly calm throughout the ordeal, instructing the other person how to remove the snake from her arm.

Using a snake hook, the man finally freed the owner from the python’s jaws, blood flowing from her injured hand onto the floor.

Luckily for the owner, pythons are non-venomous. They also have relatively weak jaws, as their main source of power comes from constriction. An anaconda, by comparison, exerts 900 psi of pressure with its lethal bite, making it virtually impossible for prey to free itself from the snake’s grasp.

None of this is to say that pythons can’t deliver a nasty bite. On the contrary, they can be incredibly painful. However, pythons have small teeth and no fangs. That, combined with their lacking jaw strength, makes for a comparatively minor wound. But still, who wants to be bitten by a giant snake?