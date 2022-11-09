WATCH: Baby Alligator Spotted at South Carolina Starbucks

A baby alligator was spotted running on the loose outside of a South Carolina Starbucks recently. Sure, the baby alligator is certainly not a common sight at the popular coffee shop. However, it certainly gets a lot of attention while it’s hanging out near the entrance of the South Carolina business. Perhaps this little guy was ready to try some of this year’s seasonal Starbucks drinks.

A Starbucks Customer Captures The Hilarious Moments As The Baby Alligator Hangs Outside Of The Popular Coffe Shop

A recent Facebook Watch video shares a clip from the alligator’s visit to Starbucks in Litchfield South Carolina. The video shows the young animal as it climbs along the windows outside of the Starbucks.

It’s hard to tell what it is that drew the animal to the area. It doesn’t look like the alligator ordered a latte before leaving the area. This little gator may have been out of its element as it visits the South Carolina Starbucks. However, another South Carolina baby alligator found itself in a much more precarious situation.

A South Carolina Officer Is Surprised To Find A Gator Wandering The Streets

Recently, an upstate South Carolina police officer stumbled upon something very unusual…a baby gator wandering the streets. Thankfully, the police in the Greenville community responded quickly to the loose gator call. The experts secured the animal and later delivered it to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

According to the experts at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, it’s very likely this baby alligator was removed from its home within coastal waters and probably kept as a pet. A move that is illegal in many states…including South Carolina.

Additionally, there has been a spike in gator attacks recently. So, whoever brought the animal upstate was not only breaking the law, but they also could have put community members in danger with the move. Plus, the experts say, the alligators would not survive or thrive in the conditions found in this area of South Carolina.

“It’s a death sentence for an alligator to release it in an Upstate reservoir,” notes Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

“That’s an irresponsible and cruel act,” Lucas adds of moving the juvenile alligators.

“Alligators don’t do well in cold waters,” he adds. “Since alligators are not supposed to be here in the Upstate, it also frightens Upstate boaters or lake visitors when they see an alligator.”