Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO

With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando.

A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.

The Florida wildlife park also stated that the baby alligators will be monitored for the next few weeks in order to ensure they are developing properly. Their diet will include red meat, chicken, and croc chow pellets. Following the observation, the babies will be transferred to somewhere within the park.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to the media outlet that there are around 1.3 million alligators in Florida alone. They may also be found in all 67 countries. The American alligator is notably federally protected and is considered a threatened species.

Wild Florida’s Albino Alligators Have a New Baby

Along with the hatching in Gatorland, the albino alligators at Wild Florida Kenansville also have a new baby. Osceola News-Gazette reports that for the third year in a row, parents Snowflake, a 25-year-old female, and Blizzard, a 14-year-old male welcome new hatchlings. The gator couple was relocated to Wild Florida in 2017.

Andrew Gilhooly, Entertainment Management at Wild Florida announced the exciting news about the alligators’ baby. “Wild Florida Airboats and Gator Park is one of only three facilities in the world actively breeding albino gators.”

The media outlet further reported that nine eggs were discovered in the nest that was built by the albino alligators. The eggs were immediately moved to an incubator. The park’s “Croc Squad” have been monitoring the eggs’ progress for the last couple of months. There are currently less than 100 albino alligators in the world and only 12 are known to be in captivity. The gators are completely white due to the lack of melanin in their skin. They are also very sensitive to sunlight.

Unfortunately, Albino gators do poorly in the wild, especially at birth. This is due to their bright color robbing them of natural protection from predators. The color also causes issues with the reptiles being able to hunt and successfully catch their own prey. Along with struggles with the lack of camouflage, albino alligators are known to have poor vision.

Wild Florida recently shared how visitors can tell the difference between the albino alligators, Blizzard and Snowflake. “Blizzard and Snowflake love hanging out in the water together! One of the easiest ways to tell Blizzard and Snowflake apart is by looking at their size. Blizzard, our male albino alligator, is about 10 feet long and Snowflake is about 8 feet long.”