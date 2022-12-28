WATCH: Baby Bison Get the Zoomies in Yellowstone National Park

This baby bison captured the hearts of these bystanders at Yellowstone National Park. The young animal definitely had a case of the zoomies.

The zoomies are a phenomenon familiar to many pet owners, specifically the owners of dogs. The zoomies occur when a dog, or any animal, feels the urge to run around boundlessly until they become too tired to run anymore. It seems that the behavior isn’t limited to man’s best friend, because this baby bison has a case of the zoomies if we’ve ever seen them.

In the cute video, we first see a bison herd meandering in a field in Yellowstone National Park. After the video pans across the field, it then cuts to an adult bison leaning against a tree and scratching its fur. It looks like the video was shot in the spring or summer considering the lush greenery in the frame. The huge animal leans up against the tree and scratches in a rhythmic pattern. It rears its neck in a circular pattern as it relieves its itch.

Then, the video cuts to the baby bison with a case of the zoomies. You can watch the adorable video below, or here on YouTube.

We see the young bison sprinting across the grass, galloping past an adult bison and another calf. The baby bison chases after another fellow calf that’s feeling the same zoomie inclination.

Baby Bison Finds a Friend to Share Zoomies With

The two calves reach blazing top speeds and weave in and out of each other’s paths as they sprint across the field. Eventually, the pair veers off through some shrubs and kicks it into low gear. As they round off their run, it’s clear that the animals are a little tired from their dead sprint. Eventually, one of the animals starts galloping alongside the other baby bison. Then, the video ends.

Recently, another bison received a warm welcome as it was reunited with its herd. The bison had spent time with a Leonardo Dicaprio-backed conservation group. The herd of bison will be the first to roam freely in the United Kingdom in over 6,000 years.

The Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust jointly backed the project to establish free-roaming bison herds in the British wilderness.

Donovan Wright, a ranger on the project, witnessed the first herd unite and roam the wilderness together.

“It was an incredible moment. The matriarch led the younger females into their new home, making a beeline for the sweet chestnut trees and tucking in right away,” he said.

Leonardo Dicaprio is helping to fund the project, which according to the Daily Mail will cost over $1 million. It’s also funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery Dream Fund.