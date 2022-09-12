WATCH: Bald Eagle Spotted Swimming Across Maine Lake

The bald eagle is America’s national bird and we all know this majestic bird is the master of the skies. However, one recent outdoor video shows us that a bald eagle can easily master the seas as well!

While kayaking across a Maine lake, recently, one kayaker spotted an image that people don’t often see…a bald eagle gracefully swimming a lap across the water.

Just one look at the video makes us wonder why we don’t see these birds of prey navigating the waters more often. Clearly, this bald eagle feels comfortable making strides as it journeys across the water’s surface.

A Kayaker Captures a Stunning Sight As a Bald Eagle Takes a Swim in a Main Lake

Recently, a kayaker boating across the Sebago Lake just outside of Standish, Maine caught a glimpse of something majestic…but very unusual. During his morning kayak ride, Micahel Zurbuch was taking a break on the water when he saw a large bald eagle swoop down into the water. However, this large bird wasn’t catching any surface fish with this move, which is what they usually do when they swoop down onto a body of water.

Instead, this massive bird of prey settled on the surface of the lake and began to swim. Showing off its butterfly stroke skills as it went. The feathered swimmer eventually made it to the water’s edge. Zurbuch says that once there, the bald eagle climbed on top of a rock, turning around towards the kayaker. Almost as if to say, “yes, we do swim sometimes!”

These Impressive Birds Prefer Forested Areas, However, They Are Often Near Bodies Of Water

Bald eagles usually make their nests in areas throughout the country that tend to be heavily forested. However, these areas are typically near a large body of water. The bald eagles sustain themselves on a carnivorous diet consisting of small animals from the land and the water.

The birds’ diet largely consists of fish grabbed fresh out of the water, small reptiles, and amphibians. The bald eagle also enjoys a meal consisting of other, smaller, birds, and seafood invertebrates such as crabs. These birds of prey have also been known to munch on small fuzzy creatures such as mice, rabbits, or muskrats.

Hunting for live prey is the massive birds’ primary way to capture their food. However, they have also been known to steal meals from other predatory birds. And, sometimes even larger mammals.