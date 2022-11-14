WATCH: Bald Eagle Tries to Make Snack Out of Crab, Immediately Regrets Everything

In this viral video posted by Outsider, a bald eagle decides to go searching for a crab and immediately regrets that decision.

The video begins as the eagle, perched on a rock which juts up from the ocean water, looks around and inspects the area below.

Eventually, the bird pecks at a crab which has found its way on the rock. The bird picks up the crab with its beak, the crab dangling from its yellow beak as the eagle tries to eat it.

However, the crab decides to fight back. The crab starts climbing up the eagle’s beak and to its eyes, pinching the eagle the whole time. The eagle, flapping its wings, struggles to keep its footing on the rock as it tries to wriggle the crab off. The bald eagle starts to sink into the water as the crab attacks.

The eagle tries to reach up toward its face with its talons to pull off the crab, to no avail.

“Just a video of a Bald Eagle regretting everything,” Outsider wrote in the caption to the video, which can be seen below.

Just a video of a Bald Eagle regretting everything.pic.twitter.com/z4wJ3MJyX4 — Outsider (@outsider) November 13, 2022

However, it seems that the bald eagle gets its way when the crab climbs on top of the bird’s head. The eagle quickly dunks its head under the water and shakes off the crab successfully. Then, after collecting itself from the water, the eagle waddles back to the rock it was perched on and resumes its place.

Perhaps this eagle learned its lesson and will be more careful when hunting for crabs.

Bald Eagle and Owl Tragically Killed by Raccoons in Kansas Nature Center

In a tragic incident that occurred recently in Kansas, a bald eagle and an owl were killed after raccoons broke into the facility.

It occurred last month at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons got in the building by sneaking through the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.

The City of Lawrence released a statement about the incident. They said that the staff added further measures to strengthen the cage area and keep predators out.

The bald eagle’s name was Kansa. The nature center acquired Kansa back in January 2003 from the Kansas State University veterinary clinic. They received Kansa when it was just as a one-year-old bald eagle. After rounds of extensive rehabilitation following injuries suffered in a collision with a powerline, Kansa officially went on display in May 2003.

Serena, the barn owl, arrived at the nature center in 2011. She originally lived at Walden’s Puddle in Tennessee.

Bald eagles get their names “bald” from an older meaning of the word which translates to “white headed.” The adult eagle is brown with a white head and tail, and both sexes contain the same plumage. However, female bald eagles are about 25 percent larger than the males.