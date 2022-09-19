WATCH: Barn Owl Stuck in Glue Trap Is Finally Freed

A video of a California Humane Society officer saving an owl from a glue trap is making its rounds on the internet. And it may be the most wholesome and heartwarming thing you’ll see all week.

In the video, which was posted by the Inland Valley Humane Society on July 21st, officer Meneses shared her story of finding and saving the small owl—and how appreciative the owl was in return.

As she shared, the bird was panicked by the time she found him. But she didn’t immediately realize why.

“He was being so defensive and jumping towards me,” she said. “Immediately, I needed to figure out what to do.”

Meneses quickly saw the glue trap stuck to his wing and realized that he was desperately trying “to protect himself” because he couldn’t fly away. So she gently restrained him and wrapped him in a towel.

When the officer found the owl, it was daytime. And she figured that because the animal is nocturnal, it must have caught the glue trap sometime during the night, which meant it was “suffering for hours.”

The Owl Seemed to Understand that the Officer ‘Was There to Help Him’

The clip shows Meneses slowly pulling the wing from a thick green glue. The feather had become seriously stuck in the substance, and she was worried she would harm the wing. So she took special care to isolate the feather from the rest of the wing. That way, she wouldn’t hurt any bones.

“The second I pulled off the glue trap, he was instantly calm,” she continued.

Luckily, she was able to free the bird from the trap without injury. But as she inspected the animal, Meneses could see that he had struggled for some time to free himself.

“There was glue all over his talon,” she added.

Aside from his claw, the owl also had glue covering his feathers. So using a bottle of vegetable oil, Meneses took special care to clean all of the substance from his body before releasing him.

Meneses noted that the owl was a wild animal, so she had to be careful to ensure he didn’t hurt her or himself. But she sensed that he knew she was “there to help him.” And he didn’t fight.

“He was very calm and patient with me,” she continued.

When she finished, she unwrapped the owl. But instead of immediately flying in fear, he stayed perched on Meneses’ hand, seemingly showing that he truly understood she was his savior.

“He just sat there, stared at me, and seemed so thankful,” she said. “You could just see the relief on his face.”

In the video, the bird contently sits on her arm and inquisitively looks at the camera. He shows no signs of anxiety or distrust. The bird simply rests and studies her for a few minutes.

The officer spent some time with the animal making sure he had water and was healthy. Eventually, she took him back to the area she found him and released him.

“When I watched him fly off, I was kinda like, ‘I really just did that,” she added