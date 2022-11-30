WATCH: Bear Absolutely Destroys Inflatable Rudolph Christmas Decoration

This bear doesn’t seem to be in the Christmas spirit, as the viral clip below demonstrates.

This video on YouTube was recorded by a Ring security camera in Zephyr Cove, Nevada on Lake Tahoe. Bears are notorious for roaming neighborhoods in that area, and this encounter proved no different.

The bear in this video strolls upon a reindeer a smacks his back. Then, it seems confused why the inflatable reindeer’s body gets smooshed upon impact, and then when the inflatable stands back up, it strikes again. It gnaws at the deer’s legs, seeming to tear the material, and partially burst the reindeer.

It then takes the decoration by the tail and drags it. Eventually, the bear walks around to the front of the deer, where we get a better glimpse of just how large this creature is. However, perhaps the sight of the deer standing tall with its antlers spooked the creature because it gallops off into the distance.

You can watch the hilarious clip below.

Currently, bears are stocking up for hibernation, and during these times, they can be extra aggressive towards animals and humans as they prepare.

Bears in northern regions, including the American black bear and the grizzly bear, hibernate in the winter. During hibernation, the animal’s metabolism begins to slow down. Its body also temperature decreases slightly. The bear’s heart rate also slows from a normal value of 55 to just 9 beats per minute.

Bears normally do not wake up during their hibernation. They can also go the entire period without eating, drinking, urinating, or defecating.

Bear Hunting Remains Controversial Throughout Multiple States

The hunting of bears remains a controversial topic throughout different states. Recently, the state of Washington issued a springtime ban on bear hunting, which angered many of avid hunters in the state.

The recent decision split many people in the state, dividing them along political and ideological lines.

Marie Nuemiller, Executive Director of the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council, talked about the state’s decision.

“It feels like [the commission] skirted the rules in order to push forward their emotion-based opinions instead of listening to their own department scientists,” Neumiller said. “Whether you’re for spring bear hunting or not, I think the way that they went about closing this season is concerning because that could very easily happen for any other hunting activity.”

Moreover, the state of Alaska filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court. The motion happened last month, and it challenged a federal ban on brown bear baiting.

The 2016 ban prohibited the use of bait when hunting brown bears within the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge spans nearly two million-acre wildlife refuge situated in the southeastern part of the state.

In its October 27 petition, the state argued that the baiting ban, instituted by the Obama administration, unjustly overrides Alaska’s authority to set hunting regulations on federal lands within its borders.

The petition is part of a long-standing tug-of-war between Alaskan officials and federal agencies over wildlife management decisions on federal lands.