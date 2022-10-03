WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River

The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.

The moose actually seems to startle the cubs a bit, catching them off guard while fishing. It’s not clear what the big animal was trying to escape, if anything. Maybe he just felt like taking a swim. Either way, the cubs watch in awe as the moose gallops past them. The moose, for his part, pays the bears no mind. Not even the other bears seen fishing in the distance.

Moose is Loose!! Are these 94 Cubs? pic.twitter.com/bQPnXS0p5v — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 3, 2022

Explore.org, the organization which runs the bear cam, posted the video of the running moose on Twitter. “Moose is Loose!!” they captioned the video. “Are these 94 Cubs?” 94 in this instance refers to Bear 94, an adult female brown bear who may have had cubs a while ago. The Twitter page posited that these three young bears could possibly be hers.

The bears in Katmai National Park are known around the world thanks to the Brooks River bear cam and Fat Bear Week. This bracket-style competition determines the fattest bear in the park as the bears bulk up for hibernation. This year’s Fat Bear Week takes place on Oct. 5 to 11. Last year, a bear named Otis won. Last week saw the end of Fat Bear Junior, which pits the cubs against each other. Bear 94’s triplets were in the running but eventually lost to Bear 909’s cub.

Huge Well-Known Moose Dies in Fight With Bigger Bull

In mid-September, a group of hikers stumbled upon the bodies of two huge bull moose who had died fighting each other. The hikers got out of there before any bears showed up, but posted photos of the incident online. The Libbeys, owners of MooseMan Nature Photos in New Hampshire, recognized the smaller of the two moose as one of their favorite subjects, nicknamed Grumpy.

Rick and Libby Libbey travel to Alaska every August to track and take snapshots of the moose in places like Chugach State Park, where the bodies were found. The couple first met the huge Grumpy in 2017 when he aggressively approached them. But, from then on out, they never saw him act that way with anything else. Until he got into a fight, apparently.

It seems that the two bulls locked antlers, which is rare. But when it does happen, the moose usually die of starvation or dehydration, as they can’t eat or drink with antlers locked head-on. Additionally, Grumpy was crushed under the weight of the bigger bull, so the Libbeys suspect he didn’t suffer much when he died.