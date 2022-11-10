WATCH: Bear Gets Up Close and Personal With Ring Camera During Nighttime Dip in Reno Pond

In this hilarious video, this bear decided to take a nighttime dip in a pond in Reno, Nevada. A Ring camera luckily captured the encounter of this bear living out his “Bare Necessities” dream.

The camera shows the bear first leaning over the pond and inspecting it. Then, after making sure everything was safe, he casually dips inside the small pond as though he were a person hopping in the bathtub. As the bear’s massive body sinks down into the pond, water starts spilling over the sides. More water gushes out with each movement the huge mammal makes.

Then, the bear relaxes. It pants like a dog as it cools off in the pond, lapping up some of the water with its tongue. The bear sits still for a while, resting and breathing more slowly.

Then, the video cuts to a new angle, where the bear has turned around in the pool. Now, it’s evident that the beast is sleeping in the water as its stomach heaves up and down.

It seems that this might not be the first time the animal have used the pond to relax. You can watch the viral video below.

Bears are currently stocking up for the winter in preparation for hibernation.

Bears of northern regions, including the American black bear and the grizzly, hibernate in the winter. During hibernation, the creature’s metabolism slows down, its body temperature decreases slightly, and its heart rate slows from a normal value of 55 to just 9 beats per minute. They normally do not wake during their hibernation. They can also go the entire period without eating, drinking, urinating, or defecating.

Huge Bear Breaks Into, Destroys Car To Eat Lunch Leftovers

A bear broke into a car in British Columbia over the weekend, and it destroyed the car door while searching for food. Apparently, the car owner had leftovers from lunch in his car.

Stefan Halas said his car was parked outside of his Maple Ridge home when the bear showed up. Most likely, it was attracted to his vehicle by some left-behind food.

“There was a window on the ground and paw prints on the door,” Halas told Global News. “We knew instantly it must have been a bear. It kind of turned my car into a pop can and crushed it.”

Halas’ car was badly damaged. However, it wasn’t the animal’s only target in the rampage.

“All of our car doors were open and our neighbor’s car doors were open too,” Halas’ mother, Anne Taylor, said.

Taylor said that the fact that there were paw prints on doors show the animal was probably familiar with how to operate the handles. Since it was unlocked, the door opened. She said the family will ensure their doors are locked from now on.

Black bears across North America are more active currently than normal. They’re working to consume about 20,000 calories a day in preparation for hibernation.