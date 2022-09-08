WATCH: Bear Performs Hilarious ‘Pole Dance’ While Scratching Back

Having a rough day? How’s a pole dancing bear for a pick-me-up?

A 2021 video has resurfaced on social media, and it’s been remastered to perfection. In it, a grizzly bear appears to be scratching an intense back itch against a telephone pole. And someone realized it’s perfectly moving to the beat of Body by Megan Thee Stallion. So they added the tune to the background and posted the hilarious 25-second video on Twitter.

The furry exotic dancer became an instant viral hit and wracked in more than 3.4 million views in less than a day. And the clicks and comments continue to flood in.

“That’s like the best pole dance I’ve ever seen,” wrote a commenter. “Someone is cute.”

Several other people couldn’t help but notice another more innocent connection to the video, a scene with Baloo from The Jungle Book.

“Life imitates art,” @salsatash noted along with the specific Disney clip.

Pole Dancing Grizzly Bear Wasn’t Satisfying a Literal Itch

According to Wildlife.org, it’s actually unlikely that the grizzly was satisfying a literal physical itch. He was actually up to something more fitting to the song. As the publication writes, bears mark trees and similar objects during mating season by rubbing their smell on them. That way, other males stay away and they can avoid a gruesome conflict.

And studies have found that the more hair and stench the bears leave behind, the higher their chances of reproducing. Scientists aren’t sure what mechanism the animals are using. But they say it’s clear that a more vigorous rubber is healthier and more equipped to spread its seed. And they’re hoping to use data in the future to predict “abundance” in certain areas.

“With more people using camera traps and video cameras on camera traps, it became pretty obvious that this is a major behavior that bears do,” Mark Boyce, a professor of ecology at the University of Alberta said. “Some video has even captured bears getting really into it, bouncing their behinds on the ground and rubbing their backs up and down.”

The marking process also helps females decide if trouble is lurking or if opportunity awaits.

“If you’re a female with cubs, you might smell a male and want to bugger off and get out of there,” he continued. “Alternatively, if you’re in heat, you might want to go find them.”

In other words, the science behind the dance makes the viral video a bit funnier.

“I haven’t stopped laughing,” another user wrote under the video, followed by another that said what we’re all thinking, “Probably the best thing you’ll see on [Twitter] today”