WATCH: Bear Raids Cafe for Cookies in South Lake Tahoe

A bear was captured on camera making a quick stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe, according to KCRA.

The animal stopped at the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m., breaking in to feast on the treats inside.

The huge beast climbed on a counter and promptly ate some cookies. Video shared by an employee showed that police responded quickly. They eventually guided the bear out of the store and down the sidewalk to safety.

Luckily, no one—nor the animal—was harmed in the incident. The video can be viewed here.

Bears are currently feasting before their time of hibernation, and this one seemed to want to fill up on cookies before hibernating.

Bears of northern regions, including the American black bear and the grizzly bear, hibernate in the winter. During hibernation, the bear’s metabolism slows down, its body temperature decreases slightly, and its heart rate slows from a normal value of 55 to just 9 beats per minute. They normally do not wake during their hibernation. They can also go the entire period without eating, drinking, urinating, or defecating.

Virginia Black Bears Are Losing Their Fur at an Alarming Rate: Here’s Why

Black bears across the state of Virginia have been stricken with a disease called mange at an alarming range. The disease leaves the bears with patches of their typically thick fur rubbed off and scabs and sores across their bodies.

The disease has been spreading among more bears and to a larger geographic area recently, according to the Washington Post.

Wildlife officials said the disease is caused by mites. Mange has shown up more frequently this year in black bears. It’s been previously spotted in the state but has now recently spread to other areas across the state. Researchers aren’t exactly sure what’s causing the uptick in spread.

For years, Virginia wildlife officials received reports of a few mange cases here and there. They were located in Frederick and Shenandoah counties. However, since 2018, there’s been an increase in the “frequency and geographic spread” of the disease in the state’s black bear population. An estimated 18,000 of them call Virginia home.

Officials said this fall that they continue getting reports of more black bears with mange. Now over 18 counties, mostly in the northwestern part of the state, have reported these cases.

Since 2018, there have been around 120 to 150 reports of mange in these animals in Virginia each year.

“We don’t know why bears have become so susceptible to it,” said Katie Martin, a biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

She said mange impacts other animals, such as foxes and coyotes. However, there hasn’t been an increase among those populations.

Mange, especially cases of “severe infestation,” affects them greatly. They become emaciated because they’re so itchy from the mites that they’ll stop eating and then die of starvation, according to Martin.