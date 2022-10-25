WATCH: Beekeeper Finds Massive Bee Colony Inside Homeowner’s Ceiling

A beekeeper recently found a massive bee colony living in the ceiling of someone’s house. And the video proof is astonishing people all over the internet.

The video, which has gone viral, was first shared by Bee Leaf USA, a business that dedicates itself to saving bees in Southern California.

The company also offers live colony removals, which is what led the man in the video to a house with a major infestation. You can watch the entire clip below.

In the footage, the beekeeper cuts out a section of a homeowner’s ceiling tile and reveals several giant honeycombs and an enormous swarm of honeybees.

“Hello,” he says to the insects while wearing full protective gear. “I guess that’s a fairly decent hive after all… it’s pretty intense.”

“No way,” the homeowner says.

The camera then pans over the hive, which consists of what appears to be thousands of bees.

“Everytime I see what they have created under/behind something it amazes me!” commented one user.

Honeybees Infestations Happen Quickly

It isn’t uncommon for homeowners to find honeybees nesting in attics, crawl spaces, or walls. If there are holes that allow access, the insects can quickly take advantage of the situation. And one hive can hold around 60,000 bees and weigh approximately 110 pounds. So, an infestation can be a major and dangerous ordeal.

In the comments, several people wondered why the owners waited so long to call a beekeeper. But despite the hive looking like it’s been established for years, it could have only been in the ceiling for a few weeks. Queen bees have a short lifespan so they lay thousands of eggs at once. When the larva hatches, it quickly matures. And the hive expands rapidly from there.

Honeybee populations are struggling, however, so most specialists ask that homeowners don’t call an exterminator to fix their problem. There are various companies such as Bee Leaf USA that send beekeepers out to safely remove the pests and relocate them into the wild where they can continue pollinating local plants.

A Budding Beekeeper Will Offer the Hive a Home in the Future

This particular hive actually went to a protected sanctuary where trained beekeepers will give them resources to reestablish their nest.

In the future, workers will move the entire hive, honeycombs and all, to new homes. Usually, that means that a business buys the hive for urban beekeeping efforts. Or, they move to a backyard or aviary where a budding beekeeper will try their hands at the hobby.

But several people in the comments wrote that if the bees made their way into their houses, they’d simply hand over the keys. So they’d make the process a lot easier.

“At that point, I would have moved out and let the bees keep the house,” wrote maruolivr.