WATCH: Bird Murmuration Over Greece Looks Like Something Out of Science Fiction

Bird murmuration, or murmuring in action, is one of the most fascinating phenomena in all of nature as this wild capture shows.

Species of starling are well known for their ability to murmur, but we’re not talking about heart murmurs here. Instead, this is the phenomenon of murmuring. A murmuration occurs when a grouping (typically thousands) of birds flock together, tightly mimicking each others movements as they move throughout the sky. Scientists still don’t know exactly how birds accomplish this feat, but we do know why they do so.

As with any animal, there is safety in numbers. Smaller birds like starlings will take to murmuration in order to confuse, evade, or simply overwhelm potential predators. And in this footage, if you look closely, a bird of prey is on the hunt:

A spectacular starling Murmuration over the Rio-Antirrio bridge, Greecepic.twitter.com/edtZwji2Eb — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 2, 2023

Starling will form murmurations for other reasons, too. But survival is the common ground for all, and starlings are as well known for sticking together as they are these wild formations. And this particular happening, shared by Science Girl on Twitter, highlights “A spectacular starling Murmuration over the Rio-Antirrio bridge, Greece.”

Within, hundreds of thousands of starlings navigate the airspace around the Rio-Antirrio bridge, beginning in a tight, flat formation resembling an ominous black cloud. Then, as they fly upward, individuals expand and contract their placement in the flock in unison as they follow the movements of their neighbors. It’s a sort of hive-mind activity that provides fascinating results, and even more fascinating visuals.

Starling Murmuration Is One of Nature’s Great Spectacles – And Mysteries

Interestingly, murmurations most always take place over the roosting site of a community. And it is an “unspoken signal” of sorts that kicks off this glorious phenomenon. Again, we’re not exactly sure how birds accomplish this feat. But they do, and do so without bumping into one another as thousands are in constant motion.

Starlings in particular are what we call partial migrants. These are birds that will migrate in some of their territories and habitats but not in others. Starlings that live in warm climates tend to stay put, while European starlings tend to swell out and migrate in huge masses. They can be a bit of a nuisance, too, as any bird watcher or backyard feeder will tell you.

Engraving depicting the hunting of passenger pigeons, an extinct species of pigeon that was endemic to North America. Dated 19th century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Starlings aren’t alone in their ability to form murmurations, either. One of the most impressive sights of America’s past used to be the flocking of passenger pigeons. Also called the “wild pigeon,” this species is now completely extinct due to loss of habitat and chiefly: mass over-hunting. But when they were still with us, passenger pigeons would roost, flock and murmur by the millions.

As the historical illustration above shows, this North American species proved far too easy for humans to harvest. And by doing so, we drove them from existence altogether. In their time, however, passenger pigeons were among the most impressive murmuration-capable birds on the planet. Today, their tragic legacy is one of a handful of extinct species being considered for de-extinction.