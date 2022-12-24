WATCH: Black Bear Absolutely Destroys Massive Inflatable Rudolph Christmas Decoration

This California black bear either hates Rudolph or mistook this giant inflatable for a real reindeer. Either way, ol’ Rudie didn’t stand a chance.

We humans love our oversized inflatable Christmas decorations. To wildlife, however, they’re beyond confusing. Take this young black bear, for example, who decided an LA family’s enormous Rudolph looked too good to ignore. As Donna Klotzle Hargett’s video shows, which has gone viral this Christmas season, the youngster dives straight in to examine the titanic reindeer. And once he discovers he can grab ahold of it, all bets are off for Rudolph.

Watch closely, and you can see his mother, a beautiful cinnamon black bear sow, watching her cub go ham from a distance:

While the bears may resemble grizzlies, brown bears have been extinct in California for centuries. Anglo-American settlers hunted them to extinction in order to protect themselves and livestock. And in their absence, their smaller cousins would thrive before becoming threatened by humans, too. By the early 20th century, bears were in danger of becoming extinct completely in California. But thanks to one of America’s most successful conservation stories, black bears now thrive on the West Coast.

Brown bears, however, weren’t so lucky. But why, then, do so many people continue to spot “brown bears” in Cali?

Fun Fact: Not All Black Bears are Black

As this amusing video shows, not all black bears are black. In fact, many have cinnamon and brown coats, giving them a striking resemblance to their larger cousins. “Cinnamon bears” are common in California, and some are even born with blonde or white “spirit bear” coats.

Over here on the East Coast, however, these colorations are more rare. Especially in areas like Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM), where any color other than black is a true rarity, as lead wildlife biologist Bill Stiver cites.

Interestingly, brown/grizzly bears also range in color. Brown bears can be black, dark brown, true brown, and blonde. Their coats are, however, typically longer and more “grizzled” than their smaller cousins.

And never let anyone make you feel foolish or like it is an “easy” task to tell black and brown bears apart. Even the most seasoned of wildlife technicians and biologists can come across a bear that makes them question everything they thought they knew. Black bears can be brown, brown bears can be black, and such is the way of nature. So instead, we humans must rely on other factors to successfully tell them apart in areas where both roam.

California is an exception to this, though. You will only ever see black bears in the state, as no brown bears survive in this area of the country. In order to tell the two species apart, check out Outsider’s full guide right here.