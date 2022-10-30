WATCH: Black Bear Caught Halfway Through Passing Tapeworms in Stomach-Churning Clip

A black bear was caught on camera as it was halfway through passing tapeworms in this stomach-churning clip.

In this graphic video posted to Instagram by the folks over at NatureIsMetal, a bear walks while a trail of horrifying tapeworms follows behind him.

The video starts as the bear stands in the rushing water of a small stream. It seems that the approaching filmer scared off the bear, and when it turns around, the gross trail of tapeworms is revealed. Multiple strands which appear to go back on for over a yard follow behind the bear.

WARNING: People with sensitive stomachs may want to keep on scrolling. The video is below.

Plenty of users took to Instagram to react to the incredibly gruesome footage.

“Someone would be reading this while eating sushi,” one person joked.

“This is one of the grossest things on this page in a long time,” another user wrote. Clearly, people were horrified by the video.

Virginia Black Bears Are Losing Their Fur at an Alarming Rate: Here’s Why

Black bears across the state of Virginia have been stricken with a disease called mange at an alarming range. The disease leaves the bears with patches of their typically thick fur rubbed off and scabs and sores across their bodies.

The disease has been spreading among more bears and to a larger geographic area recently, according to the Washington Post.

Wildlife officials said the disease is caused by mites. Mange has shown up more frequently this year in black bears. It’s been previously spotted in the state but has now recently spread to other areas across the state. Researchers aren’t exactly sure what’s causing the uptick in spread.

For years, Virginia wildlife officials received reports of a few mange cases in bears here and there. They were located in Frederick and Shenandoah counties. However, since 2018, there’s been an increase in the “frequency and geographic spread” of the disease in the state’s black bear population. An estimated 18,000 black bears call Virginia home.

Officials said this fall that they continue getting reports of more black bears with mange. Now over 18 counties, mostly in the northwestern part of the state, have reported these cases.

Since 2018, there have been around 120 to 150 reports of mangy bears in Virginia each year.

“We don’t know why bears have become so susceptible to it,” said Katie Martin, a deer, bear and turkey biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

She said mange impacts other animals, such as foxes and coyotes. However, there hasn’t been an increase among those populations.

Mange, especially cases of “severe infestation, ” affects bears greatly. They become emaciated because they’re so itchy from the mites that they’ll stop eating and then die of starvation, according to Martin.