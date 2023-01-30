WATCH: Bluegrass Band Plays Impromptu Concert While Stuck in Colorado Traffic

You could say it was a total traffic jam. A Colorado-based bluegrass group literally took their show on the road after a highway closure brought traffic to a five-hour standstill on a stretch of Colorardo’s I-70.

Despite the irritating nature of being stuck in traffic, the strings-based quartet kept motorists entertained as they put on a spontaneous show in the middle of the road.

According to reports, the band, known as the Elk Range, performed a unique show that even caused drivers to get out of their cars and groove.

“Elk Range” is now selling hats to commemorate the improvised concert. The band’s official Facebook page describes themselves as “[…] a NewGrass quartet playing Rocky Mountain inspired music with guitar, bass, mando, harmonica.”

Before the impromptu concert began, authorities shut down a 10-mile stretch of I-70 around 6:15 a.m. after a tractor-trailer jackknifed. As a result, traffic came to a screeching halt in both directions, leaving people stranded in their cars for hours.

Authorities later said the truck driver was not injured in the wreck. However, as a result of the accident, the truck was high-centered on the media guard rail. This hindered any possibility of a quick tow.

Colorado officials work to re-open stretches of I-70 after semi-truck accidents, traffic

According to a Colorado State Patrol spokesman, fuel also leaked from one or both of the saddle tanks under the cab. That spill required a time-sensitive hazardous materials clean-up endeavor.

Officials opened up the stretch of road later that day.

However, drivers again experienced delays on Monday after a part of the same interstate was closed in Colorado’s Glenwood Canyon. The closure came after a semi-truck crashed west of Hanging Lake Tunnel.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), as of 11:50 a.m., the interstate was shut down between Exit 133 at Dotsero and Exit 114 at West Glenwood Springs.

As users can see in photos tweeted out by CDOT, the semi-truck was on its side in the westbound lands. The truck also partially crashed through the guardrail, with the cab blocking the eastbound lanes. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Unfortunately, other car crashes also occurred in the area as drivers tried to avoid the semi-truck that had already crashed.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the interstate would not be open until late evening. In addition, CDOT suggested motorists take two alternate routes. However, both of these would add several hours of travel time to their commutes.