WATCH: Bobcat Comes Out of Nowhere to Snag Squirrel in Snowy Backyard

Capturing Mother Nature at work, a camera caught a video of a bobcat coming out of nowhere to snag a squirrel in a snowy backyard.

In the video, which was posted on Instagram, viewers can see the squirrel sitting on a patio railing when the bobcat came out of nowhere and pounced on it. The squirrel really didn’t see it coming. The feline snagged the small creature and ran off with it.

“How to Lose,” the video caption reads. “Be hesitant around strong-minded opponents. In other words, the bobcat knew exactly where she was going and moved with purpose. Her presence alone bewildered and panicked the squirrel just long enough to maneuver into striking range. If the squirrel hadn’t been so indecisive and bolted at the first sign of trouble, he might still be alive.”

According to National Geographic, bobcats can kill pretty much bigger than themselves. However, they usually eat small animals. This includes rabbits, birds, mice, and squirrels. It was also noted, “The bobcat hunts by stealth, but delivers a deathblow with a leaping pounce that can cover 10 feet.”

Bobcats are also around twice as large as the average housecoat. They are described as having long legs, large paws and tufted ears that are similar to their relative, the Canada lynx. Their habitats include forests, swamps, deserts, and suburban areas.

Bobcat Recently Discovered on The Coeur d’Alene Resort Rooftop

According to KREM2, a bobcat was recently discovered on top of the roof of The Coeur d’Alene Resort rooftop. This incident occurred last weekend.

Security officer, Ryan Tyler stated guests spoke to him about the large cat in the unusual spot. When he went to investigate, that’s when he discovered the creature, which was around 15 pounds, right where he was spotted. “He was right there,” he explained. “It was pretty interesting to find a bobcat out there.”

The security guard also stated that the bobcat appeared to be healthy. “He mostly just acted confused,” he explained. “He just wanted to get out of there.”

Tyler then said that his first response was to make sure resort guests were safe and no one could wander close to the bobcat. This is due to a guest potentially feeding the cat, which could cause some aggression from the animal. After securing the area, he called for help. However, he explained he was worried about the risk of the animal ending up coming close to guests on either side of the resort.

“That particular area is mostly water locked,” he said. “And who knows how long it could take to leave the area.”

Eventually, Tyler and another security guard were able to trap the bobcat and secure it into a canine crate. They then drove it several miles away and released it back into the wild. Although it was reluctant to leave the cage, the security guards managed to get it out of there and it ran off.