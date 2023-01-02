WATCH: Bobcat Filmed Taking Out a Huge Mule Deer

A man named Will Hoffman posted a video of a bobcat sneaking up on and then taking down a huge mule deer in this viral clip originally from 2020. According to Hoffman, the video has been viewed over 20 million times across all social media platforms.

The video clip below begins around the 2:00 mark, when the action really begins. We first see a herd of mule deer grazing on a mountainside. Barely visible near the middle of the frame is a bobcat slowly creeping up the mountain. Only the hunter is aware of the lurking bobcat, and his excitement mounts as the bobcat comes closer.

“I was watching a group of 11 or so deer, and there was a decent 3-point, but not something I was going to shoot,” Hoffman told outlet Outdoor Life. “I kept going back to this group to see if a bigger buck would step out, and a couple times I caught just a trace of movement. And then at one point I saw this bobcat.”

One mule deer grazes with its back turned to the rest of the mountain, where the bobcat slowly creeps up behind it. Eventually, it springs into action, tackling the mule deer. Right as the commotion starts, the rest of the deer retreat up the mountain, away from the attack. Both the feline and the mule deer cascade down the mountain together in a tumbling and tangled mess.

“I’d watch [the bobcat] move in, and then he’d back out,” Hoffman said of the animal’s tactics. “Then he dropped down and started working up that ravine. And I’m sitting here trying to keep it together because I was just so amped watching this happen.”

The deer tries to escape multiple times, but the cat won’t let it happen. It tackles the deer again, which knocks both parties down the mountain.

The deer then sprints away again, only to be caught by the bobcat. Hoffman’s camera work gets shaky for a minute, and he zooms out on his scope to see if he can find the pair. However, he completely lost view of them. He writes about the difficulty to control his scope and keep track of the animals in a moment like that. Also, he writes that he believes he saw the injured fawn locate its herd in a field, he wasn’t completely positive if it was the right deer. He also wrote that he didn’t see the bobcat again, and that he wasn’t “100% sure of the final outcome.”

“I’ve seen several mountain lions, but I don’t think I’d ever glassed up a bobcat in the wild,” Hoffman told outlet Outdoor Life. “It was just so crazy. I’ll never forget it.”