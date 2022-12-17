WATCH: Bonehead Tourist Launched by Angry Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Another day, another bonehead moment in the wild. A female Yellowstone tourist learned a quick lesson about getting too close to animals in the national park after she was launched by an angry elk.

In a viral video on Instagram, viewers witnessed the ridiculous moment when the woman got too close to an elk at Yellowstone. “The consequences of getting too close to a cow elk,” the caption reads. “She probably had a baby nearby and felt threatened.”

The person who recorded the incident also gave sound advice to those planning to go to the park. “Remember to always keep at least 25 yards from elk in Yellowstone. I’m sure this lady will never forget the experience!”

The same advice approaching elks and other wildlife is echoed on the Yellowstone website. The national park’s officials encouraged visitors to never approach wildlife. “The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable,” the website reads. “No matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from other animals, including bison and elk.”

Yellowstone officials also encourage visitors to not feed elk and other wildlife inside the park. “Animals that become dependent on human food may become aggressive toward people and have to be killed. Keep all food, garbage, or other smelly items packed away when not in use.”

Yellowstone National Park Warns that Cow Elk Are ‘Especially Fierce and Protective’ Around their Calves

Meanwhile, Yellowstone officials warn on the national park’s website that cow elks are especially fierce and protective around their calves in the spring.

“Around Mammoth Hot Springs, they often hide calves near cars or buildings,” Yellowstone stated about elk. “Be cautious when exiting buildings or approaching blind corners. In the fall, bull elk battle for access to cows and challenge other males during the rut. They also charge cars and people who get too close.”

Yellowstone officials reiterate that it is important to stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from elk. “In an elk charges, get away! Retreat to shelter in a building or vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.”

Yellowstone is noted to provide a summer range for an estimated 10,000-20,000 elk from six to seven herds. In the winter, it’s less than 4,000. It was noted that the animal comprises approximately 85% of winter wolf kills and is considered an important food for bears, mountain lions, and at least 12 scavenger species. This includes bald eagles and coyotes.