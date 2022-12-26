WATCH: Brave Cougar Has Tense Standoff With Bear, Ends Up Playing

Some incredible footage shows off an intense standoff between two woodland apex predators. However, all is well in the end as the two massive animals – a bear and a cougar – decide to put battles aside. Finding peace instead as they decide to goof off with each other playing in the wilderness.

Bear and Cougar Have An Intense Standoff In The Woods

Recently, a bear and a cougar faced off with each other in the woods, and initially, the two massive predators decided that they just did not like each other very much. Maybe it’s because the bear was still sleepy as it wanders into the snow. Taking a break from its hibernation.

Initially, the sleepy bear is trying to fend off the aggressive cougar. This animal is focused on the offensive, prowling, most likely trying to set an established territory as the bear saunters by.

Initially, it looks as if this young cougar isn’t sure what this bear is…maybe it hasn’t seen a bear before and isn’t sure what it’s looking at. Cougars are often described as “ambush” predators. They like to creep around their prey, soaking everything up before deciding to pounce.

However, the situation soon turns quite drastically different. The cougar and the bear are sizing each other up for quite a while. Just when you think one of these massive creatures is going to get hurt in a wild animal battle, the cougar mixes things up. It stops and rolls over, sitting in a submissive position. Signaling to the bear that it is all ready to play.

The Mountain Lion Wanted To Play Around For A Bit…The Bear, However, Was Ready To Head Back To Bed

This wild cougar was ready to hang out a bit with the sleepy bear, playing and wrestling in the woods. The bear, however, wasn’t quite up for the playtime idea. The bear soon retreats back inside its hibernation spot, eager to get some more sleep before the spring season finally hits.

Black bears are a common sight in the wild throughout much of North America. These animals lead fairly solitary lives. Spending their days looking for food and resting where they can. As winter approaches, of course, the bears continue these goals building up reserves for annual hibernation.

This isn’t a “true” hibernation, however. The bear’s body temperature does drop during these winter months. However, they do wake up from these slumbers even in the winter months. They wander out looking for more snacks on a fairly regular basis. And, this one just happened to come face-to-face with a very energetic cougar along the way!