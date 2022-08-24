WATCH: Brave Hiker Holds Insanely Still as Relentless Black Bear Tries to Take Her Down

These incredibly brave hikers in Alberta, Canada stood still for an entire minute as a large black bear searches them for food.

In the clip, the faces of the young hikers range from slightly amused to petrified of the bear. The bear walks up and inspects the group. It focuses on one girl during the majority of the encounter.

For the duration of the clip, which lasts a heart-pounding minute, the bear stands on its hind legs and hugs and leans on one hiker, who stays incredibly still during the entire encounter.

Words across the video read: “this situation could have gone wrong very quickly.” Fortunately, the hikers decided not to move and allow the bear to assess them. Eventually, the bear walks off disinterested.

Commenters remarked on the bravery of the hikers. “WOW,” one wrote. “AMAZING ON HOW U ALL STAYED COOL.”

“Bro I get scared of dogs,” another said. “Can’t imagine myself in that situation😂.”

Black Bear Attacks Tourists, Who Remains Calm and Survives

In a similar incident in Anchorage, Alaska, a tourist sustained minor injuries on Sunday night. A black bear approached the woman and swatted at her several times. The bear made contact with her twice in what local wildlife officials deem an “extremely rare” incident. The crazy encounter occurred on the city’s urban trail system.

The victim has yet to be identified. However, they were walking near Mile 7 of the popular Tony Knowles Coastal Trail in the Point Woronzof area. The area is near the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. A woman and a bicyclist saw the bear about fifty yards away. The bear walked toward them down the trail, and the pair then retreated. Then, the bear went into the woods in a parallel direction to the trail about twenty-five yards away.

“The victim felt that the bear had stopped walking in her direction, so she stopped at this sign that was alongside the trail and then the bear popped out at the sign,” Dave Battle, Anchorage area wildlife biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told ADN.

A woman was injured Sunday night when a black bear swatted at her in what wildlife officials called a highly unusual encounter on Anchorage’s Coastal Trail. https://t.co/YBXKYK3N5o — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) August 15, 2022

He continued. “And the victim and the bear circled the sign for several minutes. The lady was trying to keep the sign between her and the bear.”

The bear then began swatting at the woman, striking her twice reportedly.

Battle described the woman as “remarkably calm” during the incident. He said: “She didn’t try to run from the bear or anything like that, she kept the sign between her and the bear and was just trying to scare it off.”

People nearby came to her rescue, making noise to eventually scare off the bear and stop its attack. However, the woman didn’t need to seek immediate medical attention, fortunately.