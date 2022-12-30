WATCH: Brave Mama Bird Stands Her Ground in Front of Tractor To Protect Her Eggs

There’s no love like a mother’s love. And while we often equate devoted moms to mama bears, the following video proves that even the smallest birds can be mighty fierce. The viral video captures the moment a brave mama bird stands her ground against a tractor in order to protect her eggs.

The short video shows an unsual bird with tiny black feathers sticking from the back of her head. In the clip, she spreads her wings and stands courageously over her small pile of eggs. The tractor driver, having seen the bird and appreciating her efforts, strategically drives over so that the bird and her nest safely remains between the tires. They even raise the equipment behind it so as not to bowl over the brave mama.

As the tractor moves on, the birds lets out a small little chirp in defiance.

World’s Oldest Bird Loses Lifelong Mate

Some people might see them as silly creatures, but birds have more heart than you might think. After all, mama birds are seemingly just as fearless—if not more so—than mama bears. However, some species tend to find lifelong companions, weathering season after season together.

Recently, reports emerged that the mate of a 71-year-old albatross known as Wisdom may have died. The news comes after the pair of birds spent six decades together. Biologists first identified Wisdom the Laysan albatross in 1965. Since then, experts have been tracking her, observing her nesting, breeding, and migrating habits.

This year, when it came time to return to Midway Atoll in Hawaii though, Wisdom did not return with her mate. Experts believe that after spending a lifetime together, her unnamed mate has died.

In light of the albatross’s death, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific explained that the males of the species are typically the first to return to land. However, when the female bird returned to Midway Atoll, her longtime mate was not with her. The service reports that this is the second year her mate has not shown up, prompting beliefs that the bird has died.

As the internet awaits further confirmation regarding the bird’s death, wildlife experts provided insight about the albatross’s usual lifespan. Natasha Gillies, a seabird researcher at the University of Liverpool in the U.K., explained, “We think Laysan albatrosses live for around 40 years, but it’s difficult to know for certain as most birds can’t be accurately age past the juvenile stage, so we rely on ringing records to estimate lifespan.”

That said, she and other researchers believe Wisdom is still probably “exceptionally old and is the oldest known wild bird of any species.”

With Wisdom back at Midway Atoll for the season, researchers and bird lovers in general are anxious to see whether this is the end of the albatross’s egg-laying days or if she goes in search of a new mate.