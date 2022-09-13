WATCH: Brave Otter Scares Off Lurking Coyote That Got a Little Too Close

If anyone has wondered who would win in an otter versus coyote matchup, one recent video seems to be giving us the answer. And it looks like the otter prevails in this scenario. At least, the otter has skills that send a lurking coyote away from its space and on its way.

Florida Woman Captures the Moment a Brave Otter Stands Up To Curious Coyote

A Florida woman was out for a morning walk recently when she caught sight of something quite unusual. Thankfully, she was able to catch the incident on video. This shocking video clip lasts about one minute and ten seconds. And in the video, we see a brave otter pursuing a coyote after the canine got a little too close. The otter is fearless as it runs after the curious predator.

The Florida woman, Tina Heil, caught a couple more videos as the coyote wandered around Florida’s Fern Park as she and her cat took their morning stroll. The other videos, which are much shorter, are featured on the woman’s Facebook page.

According to Heil, the otter seemed to be very displeased when the coyote got too close. And, despite the difference in sizes, the otter showed very little fear in standing up to the unwelcome visitor. Heil says that the otter was able to send the coyote on its way eventually. Another slightly unsettling tidbit related to the incident comes as Heil notes that the coyote did not seem even a little uneasy about her presence just a few yards away.

River Otters Enjoy A Delicious Snack, Munching On Eels In The Wild

Giant river otters and North American river otters are different breeds, no doubt. However, the number of similarities between the two is far greater than the number of differences.

Giant river otters can grow to be as long as six feet. They can also weigh around 75 pounds, snacking on six to nine pounds of food each day. And, one documentary worker recently caught a video of these adorable giant river rodents as they snack on one of their favorite foods…giant eels.

According to the Instagram post featuring the amazing clip as the giant river otter finishes its snack, the animals were “heavily hunted in the 1960-70s by humans mainly for their fur.”

“As many as 3000 furs per year were recorded in the Amazonian Brazil alone in the 1960s,” the Insta post continues. So, the message adds, it’s not surprising that this greatly reduced the otter population for decades.

“[As] little as 12 were left in the wild,” the Insta post notes. However, after the formation of CITES (The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) in the 1970s the otter population was able to grow. But the animals are still facing dangers with 1,000 to 5,000 giant river otters worldwide.