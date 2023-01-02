WATCH: Brazen Walrus Puts on NSFW Display for Laughing Bystanders

An Arctic walrus in the U.K. was recently spotted giving bystanders quite the show. In the clip, the walrus, which locals have named Thor, is seen inching his way toward the water. However, unbeknownst to him, his movements were NSFW. Check out the moment below.

theres a walrus lost in scarborough. so hes just decided to knock one out in front of us all on the pier. no fucks given 😆 #wankingwalrus pic.twitter.com/lmjp9b6lp4 — robbie (@mediumsoup) December 31, 2022

Since his arrival, this Arctic walrus has grabbed the hearts of residents and tourists. He first appeared in the seaside town of Scarborough in North Yorkshire on Saturday. Since then, he’s drawn in hundreds of people, hoping to catch a glimpse of him.

Resident Richard Coulson said: “I live just round the corner from where it actually is and the traffic up and down our road. It’s just like a summer’s day. It really is absolutely teeming with cars and people. It’s amazing how much attention it’s brought.” He added, “It’s been well protected. It’s been cordoned off so you can’t get within 20 feet of it.”

Experts also believe the creature is the same walrus seen on the Hampshire coast nearly a month ago. They theorize that Thor needed a break before he continued swimming north.

According to Chris Cook, a spokesperson from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) charity, Thor’s appearance is highly unusual. “It is extremely rare that an Arctic walrus should come ashore on the Yorkshire coast,” he said. He added that the creature had needed “time to rest and recuperate before it continues its journey.”

Excited crowds gather to see Yorkshire’s first visiting walrus

After Thor appeared, officials put up a barrier to keep curious crowds from getting too close to the animal. In addition, the town decided to cancel its New Year’s Eve fireworks display over concerns that it would harm the walrus.

Although council leader Steve Siddons was disappointed, he said that “the welfare of the walrus has to take precedence.”

RSPCA inspector Geoff Edmond monitored Thor on Friday night and Saturday morning. He said he didn’t appear sick or hurt and urged people to enjoy seeing Thor at a proper distance.

“We understand it’s exciting and unusual to have the walrus take up a temporary residence. However, it’s in his best interests to be left alone as much as possible, so we’re asking people to remember he is a wild animal and avoid the temptation to get near to him and disturb him,” he said.

“We would also remind everyone that the walrus is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981, and so disturbing the animal may constitute an offense.”

Experts believe Thor is the first walrus to have visited the U.K. town. However, other walruses, named Wally and Freya, have been previously recorded in the country since 2021. The sea mammals usually spend several days in the same spot before returning to the water.