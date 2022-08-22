WATCH: Bull Elk Walks Along Beach Under Rainbow in Stunning Video

Picturesque scenes like this one don’t occur too often; luckily for us, Twitter user @Gabriele_Corno had his phone ready to record a breathtaking video of an elk from Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada.

In the video, a majestic elk slowly walks along a shallow shoreline, seemingly headed straight toward the rainbow that decorates the backdrop. The expanse of the water goes on, and the outline of staggering mountains are seen through the mist. The video truly is something special.

“Stunning,” one user wrote. Another simply said, “Serenity.” One user wrote about the deeper symbolism of the rainbow. They wrote: “The rainbow, a marvelous manifestation of nature, is a symbol of God’s alliance with men.”

Rainbow Elk in Alberta, Canada

by Jasper National Park pic.twitter.com/d9xMFLFdpy — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) August 21, 2022

Another user wrote about how they’re used to seeing elks closer to their home. “Sometimes they walk thru neighborhoods here.”

The video has been viewed on the app over 183,000 times. Clearly, people are as mesmerized by the serene yet potent footage as we are!

On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video.

“Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.

The foundation’s post had more than 1,300 shares by 3 p.m. the next day. Nearly100 people had commented on the video as well. While some were rooting for the elk, others wanted the mountain lion to get its meal.

Reached by the local newspaper, Raffay told them he submitted the video to the foundation. However, the clip was actually captured by his 15-year-old friend Tanner Cole-Wheeler. He was riding in a pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Sophia Benjamin when they observed the attack.

Benjamin said the group of four students from Soroco High School were headed from the Stagecoach area to Oak Creek on County Road 14 at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when they saw something coming off the hill.

Soon, they realized they were witnessing a mountain lion attacking an elk. Then, they watched the attack for about fifteen minutes until they were pretty sure the elk was dead.

“I’ve seen elk and other wildlife, but I’ve never seen a mountain lion before, so it was a very cool and a rare thing to see,” Benjamin said.

For Cole-Wheeler, who has seen mountain lions before, it was a neat experience. On the other hand, for Benjamin, it made her reflect on living in such proximity to wildlife.

“In Routt County, wildlife is a common sight, so much so that it’s easy to take some of those for granted,” Benjamin explained. However, to see a mountain lion take down an elk like the group did earlier this week made the young girl appreciate her surroundings more.