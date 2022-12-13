WATCH: California Kayak Fisherman Gets Stalked by Huge Great White Shark

In this incredible footage from San Mateo County, California shows a great white shark bumping against a San Jose kayaker.

Lucas Decasper was kayaking with a friend at Pigeon Point. He says he had just reeled in a fish when the massive shark pulled up alongside him.

“I was kind of dangling the fish right over, right on the surface of the water messing with my GoPro because I wanted to get a video and I just see him come out of nowhere,” Decasper said. “I yanked the rod because I knew if he bit into it it for sure would flip me and it was scary for sure. He came that first time at the fish.”

In the heart-pounding footage below, we see the shark bump against his kayak as Decasper starts getting frightened by the shark.

The shark then comes back around a second time. That’s when Decasper snapped the video. In the video, you can see dark outline of the shark circling underneath the surface near Decasper’s kayak.

Then, the great white shark came right up to his kayak a third time, which Decasper claims was the scariest moment. It occurred as the pair was paddling in toward the shore.

Kayaker Plans to Return to Pigeon Point Despite Great White Shark Encounter

“It was darting underneath my friend Danny’s kayak, very fast which is super unusual I mean it’s a bit of a sign it’s being aggressive,” Decasper said. “It would charge his kayak turn back at the last second charge his kayak turn away at the last second and that was really scary I remember he was like ‘Oh it’s gonna hit me out, it’s gonna hit me out.'”

Decasper says the ordeal was very scary. However, he says he definitely plans to venture back to Pigeon Point. Although, next time, he says he’ll try to take a bigger kayak.

Great white sharks reside off the coast in this part of California, especially during the summer months. Sharks often circle objects in the water. While it’s a commonly held belief that they do this before attacking prey, scientists claim otherwise. They believe sharks circle objects in the water in order to get a better view of the object.

Pigeon Point is famous for its eponymous lighthouse. Along with the surrounding land, the area has been designated as Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park. The lighthouse is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Moreover, it’s designated as a California Historical Landmark.

The lighthouse is currently undergoing major renovations. The California state legislature started funding these renovations in 2021. Research published earlier this year by the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability found that the lighthouse remains vulnerable to erosion caused by sea level rise.