WATCH: California Officials Blow Up Massive Boulder Blocking Roadway

In this incredible video posted to Facebook, local officials from the South Lake Tahoe region explode a boulder after a rockfall caused it to settle on a roadway.

The boulder blasting occurred along Highway 50 between the towns of Kyburz and Strawberry. “Great work by our South Lake Tahoe area explosives team!” Caltrans District 3 wrote in their caption.

In the nine second-clip, we open up to a shot of two large boulders resting on a roadway. A large cliff is situated to the right of the road, and tons of traffic cones encircle the area. It seems as though the officials have now choice but blowing up the rocks, considering how heavy they must be. They landed squarely in the road, too, and right before a sharp curve.

In the clip, we then hear someone counting down, then yelling: “Fire in the hole!” Next, a few loud crackles ring out before we have a massive explosion, where a dust plume flies up in the air. In a matter of seconds, the rock goes from a massive, immovable boulder to a group of broken rock chunks littering the highway. The rocks burst out in a ripple of explosions, with many spreading over both sides of the road.

An enormous echo rings out through the mountains, sounding something like a barreling rockfall itself, or even a large jet flying over a stadium. Then, gray smoke fans out as the dust starts to settle from the explosion.

People React to Boulder Explosion Video

Tons of Facebook users commented on the Facebook video of officials exploding the boulder.

Some local residents thanked the crew for clearing the roads. “Kudos to the ‘blaster guys.’ Precision is amazing. Thank you for all you folks do!” Another agreed, writing: “Great work crew! Thank you!”

One person joked that a few fan-favorite Looney Tunes characters may be responsible for the mess. “I’m thinkin a roadrunner and a coyote were somehow involved,” they joked.

Another agreed with the Wile E. Coyote reference, writing: “$100 there was a coyote under that boulder.”

Another person remarked that they’d seen the boulder after driving by it a few days ago. “We drove by this boulder the night of the 1st on the way from South Lake Tahoe.”

One person wondered how you couldn’t possibly enjoy having the job of the explosives crew. “You know those guys must love their job, because it’s every kid’s dream to watch stuff blow up!!” they wrote. From the sound of the man counting down in the video, the workers definitely take pride and enjoyment in their work.

According to its Facebook page, Caltrans District 3 serves to maintain state highways in eleven counties located in northern California.