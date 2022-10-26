WATCH: Calmest Bear Ever Relaxes by a Stream in Hilarious Video

Many clips you’ll find online of bears show them as predators, either running after animals or scaring tourists. And without a doubt, bears are some of the scariest predators you’ll ever encounter in the wild. However, these creatures definitely have an undeniable cute side to them, especially smaller cubs like this one.

Explore.org’s Twitter page posted a viral clip that has circulated social media to show that softer side of these animals. In this hilarious video, this particular bear sits on a riverbank and looks out over the rushing water.

The video is so hysterical because of how the bear’s mannerisms almost mimic a human. It seems to be relaxing by a river just like a human would, sitting on its bottom with its back in an upright position. The river’s rushing current creates a relaxing soundscape, and the bear looks over the water to contemplate.

You can watch the adorable video below.

“Bearlaxation,” the account wrote in their caption to the post.

Brown bears like this one can live full, long lifespans, even in the wild. The oldest recorded brown bear found in the wild was 37 years old. However, there’s record of another one living in captivity that lived to be 50 years old.

Hopefully, this one will also live many years so it can enjoy more relaxing moments like this one.

Virginia Black Bears Are Losing Their Fur at an Alarming Rate: Here’s Why

Black bears across the state of Virginia have been stricken with a disease called mange at an alarming rate. The disease leaves the bears with patches of their typically thick fur rubbed off and scabs and sores across their bodies.

The disease has been spreading among more bears and to a larger geographic area recently, according to the Washington Post.

Wildlife officials said the disease is caused by mites. Mange has shown up more frequently this year in black bears. It’s been previously spotted in the state but has now recently spread to other areas across the state. Researchers aren’t exactly sure what’s causing the uptick in spread.

For years, Virginia wildlife officials received reports of a few mange cases in bears here and there. They were located in Frederick and Shenandoah counties. However, since 2018, there’s been an increase in the “frequency and geographic spread” of the disease in the state’s black bear population. An estimated 18,000 of them call Virginia home.

Officials said this fall that they continue getting reports of more black bears with mange. Now over 18 counties, mostly in the northwestern part of the state, have reported these cases.

Since 2018, there have been around 120 to 150 reports of mangy bears in Virginia each year.

“We don’t know why bears have become so susceptible to it,” said Katie Martin, a biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

She said mange impacts other animals, such as foxes and coyotes. However, there hasn’t been an increase among those populations.

Mange, especially cases of “severe infestation, ” affects bears greatly. They become emaciated because they’re so itchy from the mites that they’ll stop eating and then die of starvation, according to Martin.

Bad cases can also result in the animals getting open wounds from scratching their bodies.

Some will ease their itches by scratching themselves against trees, rocks, and structures.