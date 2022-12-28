WATCH: Camel Chows Down on Spiky Meal Thanks to Desert Adaptation

Are you fascinated by camels? We are. And this really cool video explains how these even-toed ungulates have such an easy time feasting on any morsel found in the desert.

The Nature Is Metal social media account shared a photo of a camel dining on thorns. Tasty, right? The structure of the camel’s mouth allows this.

The caption for the video explained this. The account wrote:

“The inside of a camel’s mouth, including the inside of its lips and cheeks, is lined with papillae – small raised structures made of keratin. It is the same tough fibrous protein that makes up hair, fingernails, snake scales, porcupine quills, beaks, horns, hooves, etc.”

There’s more. “This adaptation allows these desert specialists to eat what little vegetation is provided by the hot, desolate environment they are accustomed to.”

Take a look at the video and read on for more key details about the even-toed ungulate.

A Camel Hump Really Isn’t Where They Store Water

First, we should probably dispel one incorrect factoid. Those humps don’t store water. However, the hump serves a similar purpose.

The Instagram account says: “Camels have a hump on their back that stores fat, which they can use as energy when food and water are scarce.” Plus, these animals can go long periods of time without taking a sip of water. That’s why they’re such hearty creatures for the desert.

The Nature Is Metal social media account says camels can do so “because they are able to conserve water in their body and use it efficiently. They can also survive on small amounts of water for extended periods of time, and can drink up to 30 gallons (113 liters) of water in just a few minutes when water is available.” So if these animals find an oasis, it’s drink up, cheer up time. They can go more than a week without drinking.

Did you know that camels can close their nostrils? This allows them to block out the sand and other dirt from getting in their noses. That would be uncomfortable and painful. And, these animals also have an extra row of lashes to keep the dirt out of the eyes.

And Mother Nature made them even more adaptable to the desert. These animals have a layer of fat underneath the skin. This can keep the body cool. And, a camel can release body heat through their nostrils.

About nine out of every 10 camels only have one hump. Those are called dromedary and they live in the Middle East and North Africa.

Yes, we think camels are fascinating creatures for all the above reasons.