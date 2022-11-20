WATCH: Carpet Shark Wrestles With Octopus in Intense Life or Death Clip

A viral video that captures an octopus struggling to survive as a carpet shark eats it alive is making the rounds on Instagram. “Nature is Metal” may not be for everyone, but it has amassed a following of over 4 million people. The Instagram account posts graphic footage of animals in nature, uncensored and unedited. This raw portrayal of the events that take place in the wild can be difficult to watch. However, many appreciate the honesty.

A recent video posted to the account is no exception. The clip features sped-up footage of a 45-minute encounter between an unlucky octopus and a hungry carpet shark. Despite the intelligent octopus grabbing at everything in sight, it can’t seem to pull from the predator’s maw.

As always, “Nature is Metal” expertly captions the video. “[A] Carpet shark wrestles with an octopus at the bottom of Byron Bay,” they write.”Before you ask: yes this clip is sped up. For 45 minutes, this octopus grabbed onto anything and everything to try and escape the maw of the wobbegong before it proved to be a fruitless effort.”

The account elaborates on how the predator was named. “They are called carpet sharks because they are known for lying on the seabed, most times buried up to their eyes in the sand, waiting for something tasty to come along – and then ambushing that tasty thing before it knows what hit it. The anatomy of these sharks compliments their hunting style quite well.”

‘Nature is Metal’ describes the carpet shark’s attack method perfectly

“Nature is Metal” manages to punch out on a thoughtful note. “The unique brand of underwater surprise attack doled out by the wobbegong is equal parts indiscriminate and barbaric, so even something as big-brained as an octopus is vulnerable to the abrupt chaos that ensues.”

The dramatic footage has amassed over 23,000 likes and dozens of comments. Many users pointed out a particularly gruesome detail of the video. “The tentacle sticking out of the gills is wild,” one user wrote. Another couldn’t help but root for the octopus to escape. “Anyone rooting for the octopus after watching that doc on Netflix?”

The symmetric, bold patterns on wobbegong sharks resemble a carpet, and the small weed-like whisker lobes that surround their jaws help to camouflage them while also providing sensory information.

Wobbegongs are mostly found at the bottom of the ocean resting on the floor and come in different colors. They live in shallow waters near Australia and Indonesia but can also be found in other parts of tropical oceans. Most species grow to 4 feet or less, with larger ones reaching up to 9.8 feet long. Wobbegongs aren’t usually dangerous unless provoked by humans or other creatures.